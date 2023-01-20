Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Cosworth launches sim racing steering wheel
Esports News

Why an Esports champion's DTM prize drive is in peril for 2023

The winner of the 2022 DTM Esports championship earned a full real-world season in DTM Trophy. But, thanks to the dissolution of the ITR, this drive now looks to have been rescinded.

Thomas Harrison-Lord
By:
, Editor in Chief, Traxion.GG
Why an Esports champion's DTM prize drive is in peril for 2023
Listen to this article

Kevin Siggy should be preparing for a season in the DTM Trophy currently, the former GT4 support class of Germany’s premier ‘tourenwagen’ (GT3 in its current incarnation) series. Instead, he’s been focussing on the Le Mans Virtual Series and a calendar filled with sim racing Esports events.

Which he will undoubtedly be successful in for Team Redline. When it comes to non-iRacing virtual competitions, Siggy is among the very best in the world.

The moustachioed 24-year-old for the most part lets his results do the talking. He previously won the 2019 McLaren Shadow competition and is the reigning Formula Pro Series title holder. Last season, he was also the DTM Esports victor.

It’s this final accolade that is key because the prize for that competition was a fully funded real-world DTM Trophy for this coming season.

Kevin Siggy (left) celebrates Le Mans Virtual Series championship victory with team-mate Enzo Bonito (right)

Kevin Siggy (left) celebrates Le Mans Virtual Series championship victory with team-mate Enzo Bonito (right)

“Motorsport is a dream, and properly since about eight years ago when I knew that I could be decent at real-world racing.”

The prize was advertised as soon as qualifying for the competition opened in December 2021.

Siggy then took on a highly competitive field, including prior champion and DTM Trophy prize-drive winner Moritz Löhner, Team Fordzilla’s Gianmarco Fiduci and RaceRoom expert Florian Hasse.

The next step was an in-person shoot-out amongst the top five in the Esports standings, which he duly won, including tests such as driving BMW machinery at the Red Bull Ring followed by media and fitness challenges at the Lausitzring.

But then, in November, Gerhard Berger dissolved DTM’s parent body, ITR. The ADAC agreed to purchase the rights for the series but the original organisation was shuttered with its portfolio of series at the mercy of the new promoter.

While the DTM will continue in both name and spirit this year, the single-driver DTM Trophy series has been discontinued. The ADAC will continue to promote its two-driver ADAC GT4 Germany series instead, although the BMW M2 Racing Cup and Porsche Carrera Cup Germany continue as undercards.

 

 

Siggy was emailed the bad news on 29th December.

“Firstly, I had to chase them and ask myself to find out,” he explained.

“I talked to Martin Tomczyk, the 2011 DTM champion who was involved in the shoot-out, but you know it’s nothing to do with him.

“He said he had no idea, it’s people higher up. Specifically, he wasn’t told about my programme, but he did help me find the people I did need to speak to.

“The email I received explained the ITR and DTM scenario, the change of ownership and how the programme I took part in ‘stopped entirely’ but ‘we’d like to thank you for your participation’.

“That’s it.”

“I’ve had no replies since that email on 29th December,” said Siggy.

“A drive in GT4 Germany or BMW M2 would be better than nothing, but they didn’t do anything so far.”

Kevin Siggy won the 2022 DTM Esports competition for Team Redline

Kevin Siggy won the 2022 DTM Esports competition for Team Redline

Losing a prize drive, which you’ve known about five months prior, is tough enough. But, there are also months of preparation that have potentially gone to waste.

“I was told that it will be much easier to do my race licence in Germany, rather than the Netherlands where I’m currently located, but I would need a residency there for it to be handled easier,” highlighted Siggy.

“Lucky, that one of my mum’s best friends lived there, so I stayed over and asked for her permission for me to be signed as a resident at her place.

“The next step was the theory test, which DTM funded.

“But I needed to travel there and also ask racing driver Louis Henkefend for a favour, who was kind enough to translate the exam for me as it was all in German.”

Siggy passed it, so it was on to two real-world race weekends in order to achieve a licence before the 2023 DTM Trophy season.

“I got the national licence, which I paid for, and then it was on to three national-level races; two sprints and one endurance, supposedly funded by the DTM” explained Siggy.

“The first weekend was then cancelled. I received a voicemail explaining it was for ‘internal reasons’, but no more.

“But, the second weekend was still promised, so even my mum bought a plane ticket to come and watch me, but then another voicemail and another cancellation.

“I was told it would definitely happen in 2023, in either January, February or March, but then of course, I received the aforementioned email from the DTM once I had chased them.”

DTM Trophy is no more, but Siggy is hopeful that his prize drive will be honoured either in ADAC GT4 Germany or another of its support categories

DTM Trophy is no more, but Siggy is hopeful that his prize drive will be honoured either in ADAC GT4 Germany or another of its support categories

Photo by: ADAC

Responding to a request for comment, the DTM said: “In consequence of the acquisition of the DTM brand by ADAC, ITR GmbH which was promoting the DTM Trophy so far will no longer promote the series.

“Due to that fact, we are currently reviewing and analysing the situation in detail.”

Let’s hope for Siggy’s sake that it’s investigated sooner rather than later. His year will be filled, once again with sim racing – unless, of course, there’s a resolution found with the ADAC.

“I would 100 per cent do anything by ADAC, it’s still a dream.

“It’s a priority over virtual racing, so if any motorsport clashes with sim racing this year, I will do that instead.”

shares
comments
Cosworth launches sim racing steering wheel
Previous article

Cosworth launches sim racing steering wheel

Thomas Harrison-Lord More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Cosworth launches sim racing steering wheel
Esports

Cosworth launches sim racing steering wheel

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Porsche Coanda and R8G take 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual pole positions
Esports

Porsche Coanda and R8G take 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual pole positions

Latest news

Do Formula 1 team-mates really need to be best friends?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Do Formula 1 team-mates really need to be best friends?

Following one of the silliest silly seasons in recent times, the 2023 Formula 1 grid in Bahrain will look quite different to the one that finished 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

Rolex 24: Tandy puts Porsche 963 on top in wet FP5 at Daytona Roar
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Tandy puts Porsche 963 on top in wet FP5 at Daytona Roar

Nick Tandy and the Porsche Penske Motorsports broke the Meyer Shank Racing Acura stranglehold on the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona, but only 27 of the 61 starters actually participated in the wet night session.

Roar Before the 24, Rolex 24 Hours: Schedules, how to watch, etc
IMSA IMSA

Roar Before the 24, Rolex 24 Hours: Schedules, how to watch, etc

All you need to know ahead of the 2023 season-opening action for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Roar Before the 24, and the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about

New Hyundai World Rally championship boss Cyril Abiteboul says Toyota’s impressive start to the 2023 World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo is “nothing to worry about".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.