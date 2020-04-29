Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Esports / Race report

De Pasquale, Whincup win at Watkins Glen

shares
comments
De Pasquale, Whincup win at Watkins Glen
By:
Apr 29, 2020, 11:17 AM

Anton De Pasquale took a dominant win in the first of two Supercars Eseries races at Watkins Glen, as Jamie Whincup broke his virtual duck in the reverse grid finale.

The first of two 14-lappers at the famous US track was a masterclass for sim racing expert De Pasquale.

The Erebus driver took advantage of a slow start from polesitter Shane van Gisbergen to grab the lead at the start, before charging to what was effectively a lights-to-flag win.

Scott McLaughlin did make a strategic play for the lead, using an early stop to try and undercut De Pasquale, but fell just short of grabbing the lead.

De Pasquale pulled away over the second stint, his final winning margin a handy 3.1s.

Van Gisbergen recovered from his slow start to finish third, followed by Lee Holdsworth, Bryce Fullwood and Race 2 winner Chaz Mostert.

The second race saw Whincup take maiden virtual race win, thanks to a clean run through the early reverse grid madness.

The seven-time Supercars champion did come under some late fire from IndyCar star Alex Rossi, although the greatest threat was McLaughlin in third.

The Penske driver was man of the match in the fourth race of the evening, charging from the back row to third – and falling just nine-tenths short of Whincup in a tense finish.

The highlight of McLaughlin's race was a sharp move through the Turns 2-4 complex in the closing stages, where he jumped both Cam Waters and Marcos Ambrose in one go.

Van Gisbergen put in a similarly impressive charge, finishing fourth ahead of Waters and Ambrose.

De Pasquale, however, couldn't make his way through the drama and finished the race in a lowly 25th.

All rounds of the Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Supercars Eseries: Round 4

Supercars Eseries: Round 4

27 Apr - 27 Apr
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Mon 27 Apr
Mon 27 Apr
00:00
00:00

