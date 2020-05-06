Esports
Esports / Qualifying report

Van Gisbergen takes Spa pole, Norris blows Shootout

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen takes Spa pole, Norris blows Shootout
By:
May 6, 2020, 9:14 AM

Shane van Gisbergen stormed to a dominant pole position for tonight's first Supercars Eseries race at Spa, while Lando Norris lost his Top 10 Shootout lap due to an off-track.

Red Bull Holden driver van Gisbergen was untouchable in both sessions, taking provisional pole in regular qualifying before a clean sweep of purple sectors left him almost half a second clear of the field in the Shootout.

Anton De Pasquale was second in both sessions, while Scott McLaughlin went from fourth quickest in qualifying to third on the grid thanks to a clean, legal effort in the single-lap dash.

The same couldn't be said of wildcard starter Norris, however, who went backwards in the Shootout thanks to an off-track.

The Formula 1 ace had been third quickest in qualifying, but running wide at Eau Rogue on his crucial meant his run was ruined and he'll start the race from seventh.

He wasn't the only driver to lose their laps at Spa's most famous corner. Will Davison and Nick Percat both went too wide and lost a couple of spots compared to qualifying, the pair set to start from ninth and 10th respectively.

Chaz Mostert made it slightly further, getting to Les Combes before breaking the track limits, losing his lap and dropping three spots back to eighth.

Bryce Fullwood, who only just snuck into the Top 10 with a late lap in qualifying, emerged from the off-tracks in fourth, followed by Cam Waters and Super2 wildcard Jayden Ojeda, who originally qualified 10th.

Every round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries can streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Supercars Eseries: Round 5

Supercars Eseries: Round 5

6 May - 6 May
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Wildcard announcements
Mon 4 May
Tue 5 May
12:06
05:06
Race
Tue 5 May
Wed 6 May
15:00
00:00

