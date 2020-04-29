Esports
Previous
Esports / Qualifying report

Van Gisbergen, De Pasquale share Eseries poles

Van Gisbergen, De Pasquale share Eseries poles
By:
Apr 29, 2020, 9:02 AM

Shane van Gisbergen and Anton De Pasquale shared the spoils in qualifying for the Watkins Glen/Montreal round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries.

In the Watkins Glen session van Gisbergen survived a late scare from fellow favourite De Pasquale to grab pole.

The Red Bull Holden driver had been sitting a little over a tenth clear of Scott McLaughlin heading into the final phase of the session, only for De Pasquale to slash the advantage to just 0.027s with four minutes to go.

Van Gisbergen responded by going slightly quicker, stretching the advantage to 0.043, right as De Pasquale failed to improve on his final run.

McLaughlin wound up third, a gamble on trying to sneak into the pits and still having time for a final run not quite paying off, while Lee Holdsworth qualified a series-best fourth.

Cam Waters and Bryce Fullwood will share the third row for the Watkins Glen race.

The first 24 were all separated by less than a second.

The second session in Montreal saw the roles reversed for the pacesetters, De Pasquale setting a formidable benchmark – a 1m33.792s – that van Gisbergen tried to chase down.

The Kiwi did go purple in the first sector of his final run, but ultimately fell just over a tenth short of De Pasquale's time.

McLaughlin made it a pair of thirds, the Shell Ford driver half a second off De Pasquale's time, with Mostert in fourth.

Andre Heimgartner and Will Davison were next, followed by Garry Jacobson and Waters.

The race broadcast will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

