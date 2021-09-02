Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium
Esports News

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

By:

Supercars drivers will move to next-gen NASCAR hardware for next week's third round of the 2021 All Stars Eseries.

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

The online series, which rose to prominence during the early phase of the pandemic last year, is running a split format this year, with an All Stars series for real-world race drivers and a Pro series for sim racing specialists.

The All Stars schedule is set to mostly take in oval circuits, the two outings so far coming on the Charlotte and Pocono circuits with the field in Mustang and ZB Commodore Supercars.

Next week, however, the Supercars stars will be using NASCAR hardware as the tackle the famous Daytona layout.

Their regular Supercars liveries will be carried over to the next-gen NASCAR-spec Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros in what will be a fascinating digital crossover between the two categories.

It will also act as a peek into Supercars' real-world future of sorts, with those two models set to underpin the Gen3 rules that will be introduced mid-way through the 2022 season.

Richie Stanaway is currently undefeated in the Eseries this year after winning last night's second race of the season by just 0.01 from Brodie Kostecki and Cam Waters.

The Pro series will continue to use Supercars hardware, with its third round to take place on the iconic Road America layout next Wednesday.

Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Dayne Warren is undefeated after two starts, thanks to a dominant win on the Long Beach circuit last night.

shares
comments
Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium

Previous article

Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy

4 h
2
Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

17 h
3
Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from F1 at end of 2021 season

9 h
4
Formula 1

The ups and downs of Raikkonen's 2007 F1 title triumph

10 h
5
Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

8 h
Latest news
Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries
Esports

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

18m
Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium
Esports

Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium

10 h
Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race
Esports

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race

12 h
Le Mans Virtual esports event will return as series, includes 24-hour race finale
Esports

Le Mans Virtual esports event will return as series, includes 24-hour race finale

14 h
Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Aug 31, 2021
Latest videos
eX Prix of Portugal (Nightrace) – Highlights 05:01
Esports
Aug 9, 2021

eX Prix of Portugal (Nightrace) – Highlights

World eX Prix of Portugal 00:00
Esports
Jul 28, 2021

World eX Prix of Portugal

Esports: First teaser images unveiled for new nascar game 00:34
Esports
Jul 15, 2021

Esports: First teaser images unveiled for new nascar game

Why F1 2021 Is The Best Formula 1 Game So Far | F1 2021 Review 06:38
Esports
Jul 13, 2021

Why F1 2021 Is The Best Formula 1 Game So Far | F1 2021 Review

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 4: Brands Hatch Sprint 01:00:00
Esports
Jul 9, 2021

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 4: Brands Hatch Sprint

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars teams prepared to quarantine
Supercars

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car
Vintage

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car

Trending Today

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from F1 at end of 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from F1 at end of 2021 season

The ups and downs of Raikkonen's 2007 F1 title triumph
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ups and downs of Raikkonen's 2007 F1 title triumph

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries
Esports Esports

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Latest news

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries
Esports Esports

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium
Esports Esports

Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race

Le Mans Virtual esports event will return as series, includes 24-hour race finale
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual esports event will return as series, includes 24-hour race finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.