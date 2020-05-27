Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 8 schedule

Here are the full schedule and broadcast details for the eighth round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.
The virtual series will make two stops for its eighth round, starting with a 12-lap race at Phillip Island, which beat Spa-Francorchamps in a fan vote.
There will then be two races at Interlagos, the Brazilian Grand Prix venue set to host a 12-lapper and a two-stop 20-lapper.
All three races will be worth 100 points.
There will be three wildcards in the field – James Courtney, James Golding and Tyler Everingham.
All three races will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.
Here is the schedule for Round 8 (all times AEST, subject to change).
6:05pm – Qualifying 1, Interlagos
6:35pm – Qualifying 2, Phillip Island
7:15pm – Race 1, Phillip Island, 12 laps
7:48pm – Race 2, Interlagos, 12 laps
8:20pm – Race 3, Interlagos, 20 laps (reverse grid)
