Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 2 schedule

The official Supercars virtual series continues tonight, with four races split across the famous Silverstone and Catalunya circuits.

A format shake-up will see three qualifying sessions determine the grids for Races 1 (Silverstone) and 3 and 4 (Barcelona), while the second Silverstone hit-out features a reverse grid start.

There have been some significant changes to the driver line-up too. Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen joins as a wildcard starter, while David Reynolds has been benched for real-world co-driver Will Brown.

The drivers will all be competing for $1000, which will go to their charity of choice.

The race broadcast will be streamed live and free via Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv, starting at 7pm AEST.

Here is the schedule for Round 2 (all times AEST, subject to change).

6:10pm – Qualifying

7:00pm – Race 1, Silverstone, 7 laps

7:30pm – Race 2, Silverstone (reverse grid), 9 laps

8:10pm – Race 3, Barcelona, 8 laps

8:30pm – Race 4, Barcelona, 11 laps