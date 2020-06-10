Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 10 schedule

The inaugural Supercars All Stars Eseries champion will be crowned tonight, with Shane van Gisbergen heading into the finale with a 78-point lead over Scott McLaughlin.

It may be a handy margin, but a format change means there will be no room for complacency. The two races – one on the now defunct Oran Park layout and one at Bathurst – will be worth 150 points each, making it easy for that gap to disappear.

At the same time McLaughlin will need to finish 10th or better in the opener at Oran Park to ensure the title fight goes down to the wire at Mount Panorama.

There will be a grand total of seven wildcards in the field too, headlined by a return for Supercars legend Craig Lowndes.

Both races will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Here is the schedule for Round 10 (all times AEST, subject to change).

6:05pm - Qualifying for Race 2 (Mount Panorama)

6:35pm - Qualifying for Race 1 (Oran Park)

7:19pm - Race 1, 27 laps (Oran Park)

8:19pm - Race 2, 14 laps (Mount Panorama)

