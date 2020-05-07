Supercars explains delayed van Gisbergen penalty

Van Gisbergen and De Pasquale came to blows on the final lap of last night's opener on the Belgian Grand Prix circuit, the latter left in the wall as the former dashed to the finish line.

Driving standards advisor Craig Baird quickly advised that a penalty was likely, but, not wanting to improve van Gisbergen's position for the reverse grid race that followed he delayed making a final call.

The penalty was initially supposed to be handed down for the third and final race, however Baird and other race officials elected to wait until this morning to have better camera angles at their disposal.

It's not been confirmed that van Gisbergen has been stripped of his win, pushed back to fifth, one spot behind De Pasquale, with McLaughlin declared the winner.

According to Supercars' general manager of television and content Nathan Prendergast, a key figure behind the Eseries, delaying the investigation will improve the wider judicial system.

“Following the incident in Race 15 we compiled as many different camera angles as we could, including in-car vision, wide shots and angles we do not have access to in real-life racing,” said Prendergast.

“We’re happy with what we were able to provide and think this incident has provided us with a better understanding of the review system for future events.”

Van Gisbergen was still declared the round winner from Spa despite having the race win stripped.

The series continues next week with races at the Circuit of the Americas and Sebring.

All of the Supercars All Stars Eseries action can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.