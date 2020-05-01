Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
Esports / Breaking news

Supercars to host virtual race at Bathurst for guest celebrities

Supercars to host virtual race at Bathurst for guest celebrities
May 1, 2020, 11:06 PM

Athletes from various sporting codes have been tapped for a Supercars Esports race around a virtual version of the mighty Mount Panorama circuit.

Ahead of the fifth round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries, to take place next Wednesday at Spa-Francorchamps, Supercars organizers have revealed plans for a May 12 virtual race at Bathurst for athletes from various sports.

“We’re putting together a list of people who we want to include for a celebrity race,” said Nathan Prendergast, Supercars general manager of television and content. “Essentially the plan is to get our friends from other sporting codes and anyone who is keen to come and play with us.

“We’ve got interest from a couple of people in the All Blacks, so far locked in we have an AFL grand final representative, we’ve got two Australian cricketers, we’ve got a couple of team owners and we’ve got some Supercars television people involved.

“So there’s about a dozen already on the list and we’re looking to get a couple from the NRL as well, anyone who really is interested in having a run.”

Of the decision to select Mount Panorama as the venue, Prendergast added: “It’s iconic, everyone wants to run at Bathurst. “Yes it’s hard but to race at Bathurst, there’s an appeal in that.

“We’re going to turn off damage and let them have fun. It’s not meant to be a tough competition, it’s just a chance for a bit of exposure for our fellow sporting codes and anyone else who wants to play with us.”

 

Series Supercars , Esports

