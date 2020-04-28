Top events
Esports / Breaking news

Rossi wildcard Holden revealed

shares
comments
Rossi wildcard Holden revealed
By:
Apr 28, 2020, 7:02 AM

The virtual covers have come off Alexander Rossi's Holden Commodore ahead of his wildcard appearance in the Supercars Eseries tomorrow.

The Indy 500 winner is set to take part in Wednesday's fourth Supercars Eseries round as part of a cross-series switch with Chaz Mostert through the Andretti connection.

His Holden Commodore will sport a very similar livery to what he and James Hinchliffe ran during their real-world Bathurst 1000 wildcard start last year, with the major backing coming from NAPA Auto Parts.

Rossi will be one of four wildcards in the field for the North American-themed round, with Marcos Ambrose, Joey Logano and Angelo Mouzouris also entered for the Montreal and Watkins Glen races.

Qualifying will kick off at 6pm AEST on Wednesday, with the race broadcast – which can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv – starting at 7pm AEST.

 

Slider
List

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
1/6

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
2/6

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
3/6

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
4/6

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
5/6

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Alexander Rossi, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
6/6

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Related video

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Alexander Rossi
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Esports Next session

Supercars Eseries: Round 4

28 Apr - 30 Apr

