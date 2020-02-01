Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Gaming / Race report

Red Bull Esports surges to LMES Silverstone win

shares
comments
Red Bull Esports surges to LMES Silverstone win
By:
, Journalist
Feb 1, 2020, 11:24 PM

Red Bull Esports’ Aurelien Mallet dominated the second Pro Team qualification round for the Le Mans Esports Series, winning the main race from 14th on the grid.

The top six teams from the five-round qualification series will advance to the LMES Super Final, which will be held at the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The second round was held at the virtual Silverstone circuit, with the gamers using the 1991 Le Mans-winning Mazda 787B. Lazarus and JOTA had dominated the opening round of the series, which boasts a $200,000 prize pool. Pre-season favourites Red Bull struggled and came into this round eighth in the standings.

Read Also:

Red Bull’s Mallet – better known as ‘Laige’ – dominated the opening 10-lap sprint race from pole position. JOTA Esports driver Shaun Arnold lost second place to championship leaders’ Lazarus Racing, with a mistake through the Maggots and Becketts complex.

Arnold recovered from the off to pile pressure on Lazarus’ Tobin Leigh, but in the end the British driver was forced to settle for third place.

The main race saw the championship order reversed. Mallet wasted little time in rising from P14, assuming the lead by the end of lap five with a brutal charge through the field. He went unchallenged with Lazarus’ Daniel Nyman battling from last place to take another second place.

JOTA’s Arnold ensured the podium remained unchanged between the sprint and endurance races. Ford’s Team Fordzilla enjoyed much-greater success than in the opening round with a fifth and a sixth-place finish in the two races, courtesy of its debutant Christian Popp.

Lazarus still leads the championship, but Red Bull has risen to third place behind JOTA.

The third round of the series will take place on February 29 at the virtual Circuit of Americas.

Gamers outside of the Pro Team series can also qualify for the LMES Super Final via one of the Pro Individual events. More information can be found here.

Related video

Next article
eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for second season

Previous article

eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for second season
Load comments

About this article

Series Gaming
Author Josh Suttill

Trending

1
Endurance

Free livestream of the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour

2
Formula 1

Alonso opens up on 2015 Honda "GP2 engine" comments

3
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Huge crash rules #22 Audi out

1h
4
World Superbike

"Strange" Barni Ducati needs to be changed "a lot"

5
MotoGP

Aprilia shows first images of 2020 MotoGP bike

Latest videos

ASI 2020: Motorsport Games interview 04:53
Gaming

ASI 2020: Motorsport Games interview

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Nations Cup | World Finals | Final 00:00
Gaming

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Nations Cup | World Finals | Final

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Manufacturer Series | World Finals | Final 00:00
Gaming

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Manufacturer Series | World Finals | Final

Le Mans Esports season two 00:44
Gaming

Le Mans Esports season two

Xbox: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap 00:50
Gaming

Xbox: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap

Latest news

Red Bull Esports surges to LMES Silverstone win
eSpt

Red Bull Esports surges to LMES Silverstone win

eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for second season
eSpt

eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for second season

Last-stage drama decides DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series at ASI
eSpt

Last-stage drama decides DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series at ASI

Williams stages stunning comeback in LMES Autosport qualifier
eSpt

Williams stages stunning comeback in LMES Autosport qualifier

Thrustmaster is headline partner for DiRT World finals
eSpt

Thrustmaster is headline partner for DiRT World finals

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.