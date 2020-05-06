Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Esports / Commentary

Podcast: Should “salty” sim racers be banned for reckless moves?

shares
comments
May 6, 2020, 7:13 PM

Following a controversial series of incidents in the final few laps of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge last Sunday, the chatter in the sim racing world has been fierce about what consequences the drivers involved should face.

Santino Ferrucci was quick to defend his actions after taking out Oliver Askew to deny the McLaren driver victory, saying “it’s just a game”. Lando Norris was left frustrated after pouring hours and hours into preparing for the race, only to be taken out by a “salty” Simon Pagenaud, who did not want an F1 driver winning the race.

Read Also:

It has all ignited the debate as to whether Esports should be taken as seriously as real-world racing, and whether the drivers involved should face any punishment, with severe consequences facing the likes of Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson for their actions in recent sim racing events. 

In the latest edition of Is It Just Me? Jess and Luke discuss the various incidents that have taken place over the last couple of weeks, and hear from a number of fans for their view on the debate, and ask whether Esports and gaming truly are the same thing...

 

This podcast is now available to watch on YouTube, and can be listened to and downloaded on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and all podcast apps.

NASCAR Heat 5 set to launch two editions in July

NASCAR Heat 5 set to launch two editions in July

About this article

Series IndyCar , Esports
Drivers Simon Pagenaud , Santino Ferrucci , Lando Norris

Race hub

Supercars Eseries: Round 5

Supercars Eseries: Round 5

6 May - 6 May
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Wildcard announcements
Wed 6 May
Tue 5 May
Race
Wed 6 May
Wed 6 May

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

