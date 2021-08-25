Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved
Esports News

Piastri, Brabham join Supercars Eseries

By:

Oscar Piastri and Sam Brabham are late additions to the Supercars Eseries ahead of its opening round this evening.

Piastri, Brabham join Supercars Eseries

Formula 2 series leader Piastri will make a one-off wildcard start tonight as part of a two-car BP Ultimate Racing line-up tonight alongside Supercars driver Thomas Randle.

The pair are set to campaign virtual Ford Mustangs in the All Stars component of the series, which will race on the Charlotte oval for its opening round.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it, I watched [the Supercars Eseries] at home on TV before I flew back to Europe last year, so I’m looking forward to providing entertainment for everyone back home in lockdown,” said Piastri.

“I’ve done a little bit of oval racing; I’ve done some practice at Charlotte which is the track we are racing at so it should be fun. I’ve got a little bit of experience, but I’ll be putting some practice in.

“I’m using my sim from home in Oxford so hopefully my ping isn’t too bad and I’m not virtually hitting people from 10 metres away, but I think as we are on oval circuits with the same setups, we will be evenly matched.

“When I was at home in Australia last year and in lockdown, I did some races against Shane van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki online, so I’m looking forward to racing them again.”

Brabham, meanwhile, will form part of Repco Racing's line-up, the third-generation racer teamed with professional sim racer Jordan Caruso.

They too will campaign Mustangs, Brabham's the carry the iconic gold and green made famous by his grandfather Sir Jack Brabham.

It's the younger Brabham's second outing in those colours this year, after he sampled the Repco-owned Brabham BT19 Formula 1 car at the real-world Supercars season-opener at Bathurst back in February.

Brabham will compete in the All Stars Series and Caruso in the Pro Series.

“I haven’t done a lot of simulator racing, but I definitely enjoy it,” said Brabham.

“I raced in the Porsche Carrera Cup Championship last year, so my experience level is limited, but as the Porsche season went along, I seemed to get better, so I’m looking forward to the new challenge of the Supercar.

“It will be good to use the tribute BT19 livery too. It’s an iconic livery made famous by my grandfather. I’m not sure what he would think of virtual racing like this, but I know he’d love the colours of the car, even if it’s on a computer game.”

Having risen to prominence during the pandemic-induced break last year, the format of the Supercars Eseries has been tweaked for 2021.

The All Stars Series will feature real-world stars like Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters, Anton De Pasquale, Brodie Kostecki and Richie Stanaway, their six-round season mostly taking in oval circuits.

The Pro Series is populated by professional rim racers and will be contested at the Red Bull Ring, Long Beach, Road America, a fans' choice circuit, Bathurst and Phillip Island.

Supercars All Stars Eseries entry list

Driver Team Car
Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore
Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Holden ZB Commodore
Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing Holden ZB Commodore
Cameron Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
Jack Le Brocq Tickford Racing Ford Mustang
Anton De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang
Dylan O'Keeffe Team Sydney Holden ZB Commodore
Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing Holden ZB Commodore
Andre Heimgartner Kelly Grove Racing Ford Mustang
Scott Pye Team 18 Holden ZB Commodore
Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore
Matthew Payne Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang
Thomas Randle BP Ultimate Racing Ford Mustang
Sam Brabham Repco Racing Ford Mustang
Justin Ruggier Cash Converters Racing Ford Mustang
Matt McLean Jands Holden ZB Commodore
James Golding Jands Ford Mustang
Jayden Ojeda Swyftx Holden ZB Commodore
Tony D'Alberto Logitech G Racing Team Ford Mustang
Richie Stanaway Team Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Ford Mustang
Matt Chahda Shannons Racing Ford Mustang
Oscar Piastri BP Ultimate Racing Ford Mustang
shares
comments
WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved

Previous article

WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

11 h
2
Supercars

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report

1 d
3
Supercars

Paddles for Camaro, stick for Mustang

1 d
4
Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

13 h
5
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha

8 h
Latest news
Piastri, Brabham join Supercars Eseries
Esports

Piastri, Brabham join Supercars Eseries

14m
WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved
Esports

WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved

5 h
Mercedes-AMG Petronas retains Formula Pro Series lead
Esports

Mercedes-AMG Petronas retains Formula Pro Series lead

Aug 20, 2021
Sami-Joe wins 2020 WRC eSports Grand Final
Esports

Sami-Joe wins 2020 WRC eSports Grand Final

Aug 16, 2021
NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October
Esports

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October

Aug 12, 2021
Latest videos
eX Prix of Portugal (Nightrace) – Highlights 05:01
Esports
Aug 9, 2021

eX Prix of Portugal (Nightrace) – Highlights

World eX Prix of Portugal 00:00
Esports
Jul 28, 2021

World eX Prix of Portugal

Esports: First teaser images unveiled for new nascar game 00:34
Esports
Jul 15, 2021

Esports: First teaser images unveiled for new nascar game

Why F1 2021 Is The Best Formula 1 Game So Far | F1 2021 Review 06:38
Esports
Jul 13, 2021

Why F1 2021 Is The Best Formula 1 Game So Far | F1 2021 Review

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 4: Brands Hatch Sprint 01:00:00
Esports
Jul 9, 2021

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 4: Brands Hatch Sprint

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Triple Eight to unveil new driver next week
Supercars

Triple Eight to unveil new driver next week

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report
Video Inside
Supercars

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

More from
Sam Brabham
Sam Brabham selected for RaceTo24 and shot at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Sam Brabham selected for RaceTo24 and shot at Le Mans

‘Race to 24’ programme to select Team SARD-Morand Morgan driver
Le Mans

‘Race to 24’ programme to select Team SARD-Morand Morgan driver

Project Brabham will debut 'Official T-shirt' at trade show
WEC

Project Brabham will debut 'Official T-shirt' at trade show

Trending Today

F1 announces new overtaking award
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report

Paddles for Camaro, stick for Mustang
Supercars Supercars

Paddles for Camaro, stick for Mustang

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash
Le Mans Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender

Piastri, Brabham join Supercars Eseries
Esports Esports

Piastri, Brabham join Supercars Eseries

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Latest news

Piastri, Brabham join Supercars Eseries
Esports Esports

Piastri, Brabham join Supercars Eseries

WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved
Esports Esports

WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved

Mercedes-AMG Petronas retains Formula Pro Series lead
Esports Esports

Mercedes-AMG Petronas retains Formula Pro Series lead

Sami-Joe wins 2020 WRC eSports Grand Final
Esports Esports

Sami-Joe wins 2020 WRC eSports Grand Final

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.