Norris ends Supercars wildcard streak

The Formula 1 star has effectively become a regular in the official virtual Supercars series in recent, with three wildcard starts for the Walkinshaw Andretti United squad across the last three rounds

But while there was talk he could see out the rest of the season, WAU has confirmed that Norris won't make a fourth consecutive start this week, citing an increased workload as he prepares for a return to real-world racing.

It's yet to be determined if he'll return to the Supercars Eseries for either the ninth or 10th rounds.

An experienced sim racer, Norris was among the pace-setters in all three Supercars appearances. He even scored a race win on the Circuit of the Americas layout.

With Norris not racing, there are currently no wildcards confirmed for this week's eighth round, which will be split across Interlagos and either Spa or Phillip Island, depending on the outcome of a fan vote.

All of the Supercars Eseries action can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.