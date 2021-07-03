Tickets Subscribe
NH5 Ultimate Summer Showdown: Brooks, Williamson win at Pocono

By:
, Junior Games and Esports Editor, Traxion.GG

The third round of the NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Summer Showdown at Pocono Raceway concluded on Thursday night with Justin Brooks and Chase Williamson taking victories in their respective console races.

Each race was a total of 20 laps with one pit stop needed to make it to the end. Caution periods played a factor in both races, but ultimately, the fastest cars to start the night wound up on top by the end of it.

Both winners won a NASCAR Racing Experience voucher and solidify their places in the Championship Round at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Xbox, Brooks bests Buttafuoco at Pocono

 

In the Xbox field, it was another classic matchup between Brooks and Buttafuoco. Daniel Buttafuoco took the lead just after halfway in the 20 lap event, but pole sitter Brooks saved his stuff and regained the lead four laps later, winning his second race of the Showdown.

With both Brooks and Buttafuoco locked into the Atlanta championship race already, the three advancing drivers from the Xbox race came from lower down the results. Normally a PlayStation driver, Maxwell Castro pulled double duty and it paid off with a playoff berth after finishing third. His Ganassi Gaming teammate on the Xbox side, Luis Zaiter, was also already locked in, so Chase Williamson in fifth place got the next lock-in.

Finally, sixth-place finisher Tim Moore already double-locked the last time out at Texas, so the final nod went to Elijah White in seventh. Essentially, the Top 7 finishers at Pocono will go up against Jeff Noe (third at Texas) and Cody Giles (third at Darlington). The remaining spots for Atlanta’s title bout will be filled by open qualifiers that start at midnight following the Pocono event.

Xbox Results
Finish Name Gamertag Car Start Laps Led Behind
1 Justin Brooks mrTRACKBAR33 37 1 16 0
2 Daniel Buttafuoco LuckyDog385 13 3 4 0.2855
3 Maxwell Castro TrnLftGoFast 1 5 0 1.2789
4 Luis Zaiter CGM x Rose 42 2 0 2.8235
5 Chase Williamson Ityobrochase 22 6 0 3.6181
6 Tim Moore Word Burton 77 14 0 4.3878
7 Elijah White TheAviator1024 12 9 0 4.5844
8 Nick Walker wowTHATSgarbage 11 4 0 5.3596
9 Josh Taylor Amour Smoke 41 7 0 5.4414
10 Jordan Bane Baner95888 19 10 0 6.3397
11 DJ Stanger Ncarracing64 10 18 0 7.8513
12 Ryan Clark ll Ry Bread ll 2 12 0 7.9356
13 John Freeman JCRMcLovin55 7 11 0 8.9256
14 Drew Jewah DrewLMAO 14 16 0 9.1821
15 Tyler Dohar JRM Dohar88 88 19 0 9.5899
16 Jeff Noe STOUT WHISKEY 66 24 0 11.3799
17 Sean Anderson SeanForLife 32 23 0 11.7308
18 Dakota Long KFB18 18 17 0 13.4857
19 Konner Cordes DR BUSCHHHH 3 20 0 15.263
20 Jeremy Nobles MB1day RockyTop 17 22 0 16.1151
21 Ryan Thierrien Ol TwEeDeR29 4 8 0 16.6199
22 Tyler Glass Tglass19 9 21 0 18.1749
23 Mitchell Kelley tac3233 24 13 0 24.2254
24 Jordan Dworaczyk JWOWisBACK 6 15 0 31.2723

PS4, fuel mileage plays into Chase Williamson's hand

 

With only 20 laps on the board, it wouldn’t take but a single caution at the right time to ensure making it on fast to the end of the race. Unfortunately, that caution came slightly early. Those who opted for a pit stop managed to luck into the right strategy, though, as the race stayed green for the rest of the time and those who could go the distance ended up with the best result.

Chase Williamson started on the pole position and led the opening laps, but an early yellow changed the complexion of the rest of the race. Some opted for the track position and stayed out, hoping for another caution or two, others pitted but didn’t think they had the chance to make it on fuel. Williamson and Tim Moore started saving from the drop of the second green, and it paid off for the two at the end.

Josh Harbin, Brennan Soderlund, Jordan Dworaczyk and Mathew Montgomery traded leading throughout the midsection of the race, but all wound up having to pit. The lead eventually cycled to Tim Moore, but Williamson was right behind. Williamson took back control and held on to win his first race of the showdown, locking his place in the PS4 title round finally after three events.

With Moore and Thomas Cohick already locked in, Matt Smith and Owen Bridges claimed the final two spots for Atlanta before the public gets a chance at making it through open qualifiers. The Top 5 at Pocono plus Joey Stone (winner at Texas), Josh Harbin (winner at Darlington), Joe West (third at Darlington) and Maxwell Castro (second at Texas) will all be locked in ahead of time.

PS4 Results
Finish Name Gamertag Car Start Laps Led Behind
1 Chase Williamson Itsyourbrochase 22 1 6 0
2 Tim Moore WordBurton 77 3 1 0.2093
3 Thomas Cohick JCR_Clashin04 12 9 0 5.8382
4 Matt Smith FlashNine 21 5 0 6.5355
5 Owen Bridges NukaBobQuantum 17 18 0 9.7937
6 John Freeman JCR_McLovin_Rcn 7 10 0 10.8813
7 Chris Perkey ThatManPerkey 2 12 0 11.2951
8 Stephen Yavorski FRR_BADFASMARLEY 78 8 0 14.5276
9 Daniel Basse DBdabest20 8 16 0 15.8089
10 Mike Braas MikeRPM44 44 14 0 17.6345
11 Maxwell Castro MaxBoost27 1 2 0 18.6873
12 Brennen Soderlund BBS_Brennen20 20 6 2 27.9765
13 Mathew Montgomery Coach-Mat 10 13 5 28.0979
14 Nathan Scott barinate02 4 11 0 32.9443
15 Brett Russell KD35700 3 7 0 33.129
16 Josh Harbin ThAbEaR_95 95 4 5 35.7363
17 Jordan Dworaczyk JCR_JWOWisBACK 6 15 1 36.1383
18 Jose Ruiz Jose_720_ 9 18 0 36.6593
19 George Taylor racehead8 34 17 0 43.4984
20 Scott Brown JCR_Scottyb8833_ 14 DNS    
21 Billy Holcombe Bholcombe_FTR 48 DNS    
22 Isaac Smallwood ColaMotorsports 38 DNS    
23 Joe Gornick JRM_Gornick7 88 DNS    

As mentioned before, the final round of open qualifiers is open to the public as of midnight following the Pocono event.

 

 

