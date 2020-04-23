Brooks/Jobes win NASCAR Heat Pro League season-opener

The league, a collaboration among Motorsport Games, NASCAR and the Race Team Alliance, features 14 eNASCAR teams and is played on NASCAR Heat 4, the newest iteration of the NASCAR video game franchise. Each team features one Xbox player and one PlayStation 4 player.

Xbox One

The season kicked off with the Xbox One race. Justin Brooks of the JTG Daugherty Throttlers led the field to the green flag in the season-opener, which quickly went under yellow due to a first-lap crash on Lap 1.

Diego Alvarado was able to get out front on the ensuing restart and led until he made a scheduled green-flag stop halfway through the race.

The caution flag flew once more with 23 laps to go and it was Slade Gravitt who took control on the restart.

The battle from that point onward was fierce with nothing between the frontrunners as they sliced and diced for the top spot. Ultimately, Brooks would prevail and maintain control despite an attempt by Gravitt on the inside.

A late caution set up a two-lap shootout, which turned out to be no issue for Brooks. While Daniel Buttafuoco and Gravitt battled over second, Brooks was able to skip away and take the win for JTG.

Gravitt was second in the Wood Brothers Gaming Mustang followed by Buttafuoco (Germain Gaming), Nick Walker (Roush Fenway Gaming) and Matthew Selby (Stewart-Haas Gaming).

PS4

On the PS4 side, Leavine Family Gaming's Josh Harbin led the field to the green flag. The tempo of this 50-lapper was high from the get-go with the leaders thrashing over who would command the early laps.

Brandyn Gritton (Stewart-Haas Gaming) claimed the race lead on the opening lap, but Brandon Hanna (Roush Fenway Gaming) would end up on top of the fight, followed closely by Josh Parker (Gibbs Gaming) and Joe Gornick (JR Motorsports). They are able to get away from the rest of the pack, but fuel conservation quickly became a factor.

Hanna returned to the race lead after the first set of stops, but he would need to make a second stop with 15 laps to go.

The lead changed hands several times over the next few laps, and only in the final ten did the picture become clearer. Nick Jobes appeared to have enough in the tank and the Hendrick Motorsports GC driver was able to take the checkered flag by just over one second in a huge victory for Team Hendrick.

Mike Braas (Petty Esports) was second, Jason Mitchell (GoFas Gaming) third, Mathew Billingsley (JTG Daugherty Throttlers) fourth, and Maxwell Castro (Chip Ganassi Gaming) rounding out the top-five.

