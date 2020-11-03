“It is a great pleasure to announce that Motorsport Games is going to be working with Gavan Boschele and his team as a long-term partner,” said George Holmquist, VP of Marketing for Motorsport Games. “Gavan has an undeniable talent and we cannot wait to play a role in his rise to the top of motorsport. Like Motorsport Games, Gavan sits perfectly at the intersection of real-world motorsport and sim racing, and we see him as a perfect ambassador for our company, games, and esports. We wish him every success and have no doubts that this will be a fruitful partnership.”

Gavan Boschele Photo by: Motorsport Games

Since Gavan’s parents Kris and Natalie first buckled him into a race car at age three, he has earned over 23 championships and 300 wins. Gavan has improved at a rapid pace, being moved up to the 600cc micro sprints in 2020 as a development driver for Kevin Swindell and the Swindell Speedlab team and brand. On top of that, Boschele is now the youngest Team DRYDENE national driver at only 12 years of age.

“Today is a very exciting day for me. The chance to work with a cool brand like Motorsport Games is an unbelievable opportunity for me going forward. Its belief in me and what we can do both on and off the racetrack is very humbling and exciting. I’m incredibly thankful and appreciative for this opportunity, and I’m going to continue to work very hard to make them proud,” said Gavan.

Echoing his son’s passion, Kris Boschele added, “This is a really special day for both Gavan and our family. I’m so proud of all the hard work he’s put in to receive this opportunity. The Motorsport Games commitment makes a powerful statement about their enthusiasm for Gavan, our program, and the overall direction of racing. It’s an unbelievably great fit on many levels, that all of us are thrilled to launch what will be a long and special partnership.”

Part of the Motorsport Network, Motorsport Games is dedicated to combining video game development with esports to deliver exciting, innovative experiences people will play, watch, and engage with. The company develops and publishes console, PC, and mobile video games, including the NASCAR Heat franchise, Officially Licensed by NASCAR. Motorsport Games is the esports partner of choice for many of the world’s leading motorsport rights holders, including NASCAR, Formula E, Le Mans, and the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and others. For more information about Motorsport Games, visit www.motorsportgames.com.

