Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Signed Indy 500 crash helmet up for grabs in rFactor2 “Time2Beat” competition Next / Lasse Sørensen repeats US eXPrix victory
Esports Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games and BTCC announce future promotional plan to upcoming official BTCC game

The development teams will continue refining the user experience while both companies will offer multiple brand activations and gameplay content in the lead-up to full release.

By:
Motorsport Games and BTCC announce future promotional plan to upcoming official BTCC game
Listen to this article

MIAMI, FL – JUNE 2, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or the “Company”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today a promotional plan update, including activations, content releases, and ‘first-play content’ tech demos through rFactor 2, to its planned British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”) official game, which will release in 2024, as previously disclosed by the Company. A link to the trailer for the rFactor 2 content can be found here.

 

Motorsport Games and its developers are expanding and reinforcing their BTCC development efforts to optimize the user experience, offer a better value proposition to the end-user, and enhance product differentiation within a robust racing games marketplace. By expanding their development efforts, the Motorsport Games development team will fundamentally overhaul the platform, allowing for a cleaner codebase with more robust features. As part of these efforts, Motorsport Games will leverage the improvements it made to the rFactor 2 platform, developed in its work on KartKraft, to strengthen the BTCC offering, unifying the title with the Company’s current and future product portfolio to create the best possible user experience.

 

George Holmquist, Vice President, Publishing and Marketing, Motorsport Games: “We are expanding our development efforts on the BTCC release to create the best experience possible for all players, with the full support from our partners at the BTCC. Both Motorsport Games and the BTCC are committed to bringing this famous and popular motorsport series to life within the virtual world. We remain excited by this project and look forward to the many activations and content releases we have planned for the BTCC game.”

While these development efforts are ongoing, Motorsport Games and the BTCC will have multiple activations for fans to participate in. This includes on-site BTCC Fan Zone events at selected BTCC events in the second half of the 2022 season, at the Autosport International Show, and future BTCC events during the 2023 season. At those races during 2022 and the majority of 2023, the BTCC Fan Zone will have between two to four racing simulators with BTCC ‘first-play content’ tech demos through rFactor 2. As the BTCC game development progresses, each activation will include the official BTCC game via demos at the tracks. Fans who participate will be able to provide real-time feedback for the new game’s development. As development approaches full release in 2024, more content is planned to become available through first playable demos.

 

Further, Motorsport Games plans to add additional BTCC branded content into the rFactor 2 simulation platform, which would also host regular BTCC esports events. Motorsport Games and rFactor 2 added the Infiniti Q50 and Toyota Corolla BTCC cars into the simulation for fans to drive as part of a first content rollout. Daily BTCC competitions through the rFactor 2 competition system will be open to all users, allowing for statistics-driven benefits to each driver’s rating. All content released via rFactor 2 will be utilized as a technical test bed, allowing consumers and official drivers to provide feedback for the development team and help build the best experience upon full release.

Alan Gow, CEO, BTCC: “While we understand that our fans are eager to get their hands on the BTCC game, I can assure them that the expanded development efforts that Motorsport Games is pursuing through the game’s 2024 launch will make it well worth the wait. So, we invite all of our fans to attend activations at selected BTCC events later this year to get a first look and to provide their feedback, so as to help make the new BTCC game the very best.”

Motorsport Games will announce additional information on select BTCC events featuring test versions of the game closer to each activation date. Fans are encouraged to keep up-to-date on the status of the official BTCC game through the social media channels of both Motorsport Games and the BTCC.

 

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Game news, visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

shares
comments
Signed Indy 500 crash helmet up for grabs in rFactor2 “Time2Beat” competition
Previous article

Signed Indy 500 crash helmet up for grabs in rFactor2 “Time2Beat” competition
Next article

Lasse Sørensen repeats US eXPrix victory

Lasse Sørensen repeats US eXPrix victory
More from
Motorsport Games
Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Motorsport Games' rFactor 2 becomes the official sim racing platform of Formula E News
Esports

Motorsport Games' rFactor 2 becomes the official sim racing platform of Formula E

Motorsport Games partners with Romain Grosjean to assist in the development of rfactor 2 and eSports events News
Esports

Motorsport Games partners with Romain Grosjean to assist in the development of rfactor 2 and eSports events

Latest news

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
Esports Esports

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Esports Esports

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.