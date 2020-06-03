Michigan oval wins Supercars driver vote
Tonight's ninth round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries will be held exclusively on Michigan International Speedway layout following the outcome of a driver vote.
The US oval was already locked in as one of potentially two venues for the penultimate round, while the drivers were asked to vote on a second venue between Laguna Seca, Road America, Le Mans, or continuing to race at Michigan.
It was the latter that won the vote, the Supercars stars set for a full night of oval racing for the first time in the virtual series, with a previous trip to Charlotte paired with the Daytona roval.
The move to a single venue has sparked a brand new format, with a pair of 15-lap qualifying 'duels' to help set the grid.
The night will start with a 10-minute qualifying session, with odd-numbered cars going into Duel 1 and even-numbered cars into Dual 2.
The finishing order from the first duel will determine the inside row for the first 28-lap, the order of the second duel the outside row.
A second 28-lapper will then be a reverse-grid race, with accrued points determining the grid for the 45-lap finale.
All three races will feature a compulsory stop with drivers required to take on four tyres.
Qualifying will kick off at 6pm AEST, with the race coverage – available live and free through Motorsport.tv – starting at 7pm.
|Series
|Supercars , Esports
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen