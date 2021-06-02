Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / R8G Esports takes 1-2 World eX victory in Maastricht
Esports Race report

Löhner and Wisniewski victories kick start ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

By:
, Esports Contributor, Traxion.GG

The opening round of the 2021 ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship kicked off this week at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, with the wins shared between Moritz Löhner and Nikodem Wisniewski.

Löhner and Wisniewski victories kick start ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Raceroom Racing Experience holds within its virtual walls three huge competitions in the form of the Esports World Touring Car Cup, the Cupra E-Racing Competition and the series that turned the ignition key for its 2021 season on Tuesday evening, the ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship.

This particular arena has been ruled by Germany’s Moritz Löhner, who this year will compete under the banner of a third different team in an attempt to claim a third consecutive title. No one else has won the championship since its inception.

However, the field this year is truly titanic in nature this time around with a plethora of esports champions across multiple disciplines sticking their names into the contest.

The €100,000 prize pool is substantial and, should anyone do the unthinkable and win every single race in 2021, a real-life McLaren GT is also on the line. So with all that in mind, let’s dive into the details for the first round at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben.

 

GT3 Qualifying

The smart person’s money would always be on Löhner for pole position in the opening round and the now Dörr Esports driver proved why by taking the top spot by almost two-tenths of a second. As is becoming a common understanding across sim racing, this sort of margin should be considered huge and delivered an ominous message to the field; the two times champion wasn’t messing around.

 

His old stomping grounds of the Mahle Racing Team still featured strongly through, as Marko Pejic would ensure an all German and all Porsche front row while Williams Esports’ Jakub Brzezinski broke the trend placing his Bentley in third. The likes of Kevin Siggy, Gergo Baldi and Jack Keithley also qualified well, as expected.

There were early troubles for some. 2020’s runner-up Néstor García could only grasp fifteenth and R8G Esports’ Erhan Jajovski, who had recently come off the back of a torrid rFactor 2 GT Pro Series, languished down in P29.

GT3 Sprint Race

A common criticism of rolling starts is that it eliminates the jeopardy of having a poor getaway, but if you were in Pejic’s shoes as the go was given, you’d have a very different view. After such a strong qualifying performance just 10 minutes prior, he was gobbled up by the two leading Williams cars of Brzezinski and Keithley. Siggy and an eye-catching Christopher Högfeldt also managed to jump the front row starter.

 

With only 20 minutes to go about your business in the Sprint Race, there’s not much time to work with. Especially around a track such as Oschersleben which has limited overtaking zones. Tim Jarschel displayed that fancy passes were possible through the Triple as Lucas Müller fell by the wayside in the battle for the top ten; this was particularly stinging with the reverse grid pole position on the line.

The pressure got to Isaac Price in the midfield who, after getting elbows out, didn’t make too many friends and paid for it going wide and lighting up the rears through the Zeppelin Curve.

Upfront, discretion was the better part of valour on this occasion as many looked to lock in their first decent points haul of the season. Löhner bagged the win quite comfortably in the end ahead of Brzezinski and Keithley. Quite extraordinary to think that this marked the double champion’s second win ever in the series, his first being the inaugural race at this very track two years ago.

Jarschel would hold onto 10th ultimately to start the Feature Race on pole.

 

GT4 Race

A new addition to the broadcast, the GT3-based championship now boasts a GT4-based support event at every round with spots poached by those who are fastest on an open qualifying leaderboard. Traxion.GG’s own John Munro will be testing his racing wit in these events as all vie for the grand prize of a guaranteed place on the GT3 grid for 2022.

Just because this field supports the main show, it is not to say that the GT4s don’t pack some serious talent as evidenced by qualifying with experienced Raceroom runners Emre Cihan, Julian Kunze and Risto Kappet forming the top three. The Turkish driver would convert pole position to a first win of the season.

 

GT3 Feature Race

For the second consecutive race, the driver starting from second didn’t get the opening corners they were hoping for.

On this occasion, Florian Hasse (a championship contender back in 2019) was mugged by the Bentleys of Baldi and Wisniewski respectively. The German would surely be thankful that he didn’t have a launch as bad as Löhner though, with the Sprint Race winner dropping like a stone to 22nd after contact with Högfeldt; practically eliminating any hope of shooting for the elusive McLaren GT super prize.

 

Unbelievably, things would turn out to be even worse for pole-sitter Jarschel, who was robbed of a chance to win by a desperately cruel disconnection. This would promote Baldi to race lead and Hasse back onto the podium. Eager to make up for his underwhelming Sprint Race performance, Pejic looked on now in 4th.

The Feature Race being double the length of its precursor in the evening’s entertainment brings with it the added element of a pit stop to make at some point during the race, with the pit window opening as early as eight minutes in. The favoured strategy of the front runners appeared to be stopping early on in an effort to run in clean air. Those in the fight for the top three all dipped into the pits leaving Siggy’s Audi to take the reins at the head of the field.

Pitlane times were tight, too tight for Baldi’s liking as fears crept in of being jumped by Wisniewski. This anxiousness forced the most successful eWTCR driver of all time into a rookie error, letting the throttle loose before the exit line. Thus, a speeding penalty was delivered to the Hungarian’s dashboard – a pitlane drive-thru the punishment. Wisniewski was essentially now in the clear, but for the doomed Bentley ahead of him.

 

As the pitstop cycle neared completion, a clearer story formed as to who was in the battle for the win. With Keithley joining Baldi in speeding penalty misery, Wisniewski, Hasse and Pejic formed the podium places. Siggy’s middle-of-the-road stop had left him fourth overall with Brzezinski just behind.

Once again, as was much the case in the first race, as the minutes ran on a calm fell across the top ten with many seemingly content not to risk their championship charges on the first evening of racing action. The spotlight story further down was of Löhner’s recovery drive though the title favourite could only rise as high as ninth.

Thus, Wisniewski was mostly unchallenged in his drive to victory. Hasse and Pejic secured their first podiums of 2021.

 

The ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship will be back in a week’s time at the Red Bull Ring. The English commentary stream will be exclusive to the Traxion.GG YouTube channel.

ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship, Round 1, GT3 Sprint Race Results

  1. Moritz Löhner - 22:55.332
  2. Jakub Brzezinski +3.245
  3. Jack Keithley +3.621
  4. Kevin Siggy +4.174
  5. Christopher Högfeldt +4.599
  6. Marko Pejic +5.216
  7. Nikodem Wisniewski +6.945
  8. Gergo Baldi +7.426
  9. Florian Hasse +8.211
  10. Tim Jarschel +8.461

ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship, Round 1, GT3 Feature Race Results

  1. Nikodem Wisniewski - 42:00.922
  2. Florian Hasse +0.899
  3. Marko Pejic +1.296
  4. Kevin Siggy +2.402
  5. Jakub Brzezinski +2.906
  6. Bence Bánki +4.476
  7. Martin Barna +5.272
  8. Alexander Dornieden +5.915
  9. Moritz Löhner +7.655
  10. Thibault Cazaubon +8.714
shares
comments
R8G Esports takes 1-2 World eX victory in Maastricht

Previous article

R8G Esports takes 1-2 World eX victory in Maastricht
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author James Kirk

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

6h
2
NASCAR Cup

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver

16h
3
Formula 1

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"

1d
4
Formula 1

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence

1d
5
Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

55min
Latest news
Löhner and Wisniewski victories kick start ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Esports

Löhner and Wisniewski victories kick start ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

50m
R8G Esports takes 1-2 World eX victory in Maastricht
Video Inside
Esports

R8G Esports takes 1-2 World eX victory in Maastricht

May 27, 2021
F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday
Esports

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday

May 25, 2021
NH5 Ultimate Summer Showdown: Brooks, Harbin win at Darlington
Esports

NH5 Ultimate Summer Showdown: Brooks, Harbin win at Darlington

May 22, 2021
Lamborghini eSports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open
Esports

Lamborghini eSports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open

May 20, 2021
Latest videos
Nielsen at Paul Ricard: onboard virtual lap 02:32
Esports
May 31, 2021

Nielsen at Paul Ricard: onboard virtual lap

Live: GTWC Euro Esports - Round 2: Paul Ricard 01:00:00
Esports
May 28, 2021

Live: GTWC Euro Esports - Round 2: Paul Ricard

World eX Prix of the Netherlands: Maastricht Track Guide 02:22
Esports
May 27, 2021

World eX Prix of the Netherlands: Maastricht Track Guide

Live: GTWC NA Esports - Round 1: Kyalami Sprint 01:00:00
Esports
May 22, 2021

Live: GTWC NA Esports - Round 1: Kyalami Sprint

Live: GTWC Euro Esports - Round 1: Monza Endurance 03:20:00
Esports
May 21, 2021

Live: GTWC Euro Esports - Round 1: Monza Endurance

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Trending Today

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas has "negative" photo on desktop to "show them what I can do"

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull planning to move Tsunoda to Italy to rebuild confidence

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

Latest news

Löhner and Wisniewski victories kick start ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Esports Esports

Löhner and Wisniewski victories kick start ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

R8G Esports takes 1-2 World eX victory in Maastricht
Video Inside
Esports Esports

R8G Esports takes 1-2 World eX victory in Maastricht

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday

NH5 Ultimate Summer Showdown: Brooks, Harbin win at Darlington
Esports Esports

NH5 Ultimate Summer Showdown: Brooks, Harbin win at Darlington

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.