Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Livefeed

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 1970s & ’80s cars

shares
comments

Watch the livestream of the Le Mans Esports Series Super Final’s second segment, featuring epic cars from the 1970s & ’80s cars from Ferrari, Jaguar, Lancia, Mercedes and Porsche.

The Le Mans Esports Super Final is brought to you by Motorsport Games, the FIA World Endurance Championship and the ACO.

Motorsport Games is the trusted partner of choice for motorsports rights holders having delivered the 24 Hour of Le Mans Virtual, eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the Formula E Race At Home Challenge in recent months.

The 2020 Le Mans Esports Series Super Final follows the incredible success of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in June and last year’s final, which was won by Veloce Esports just hours before the real race took to the grid.

Teams from around the world will compete on Forza Motorsport 7, on the Xbox One family of devices, in the 2020 final. They will take place over four nights that reflect the history of the iconic endurance race. Each night will feature four hours of exhilarating racing with two one-hour sprint races and a two-hour endurance race.

The two teams with the lowest points, in both the Pro and Pro-Am categories, at the end of every night will be eliminated until we go into the Super Final on Friday 18th September where the top three teams will fight it out for the title.

Today’s schedule is:

Segment 2 – 1970s & '80s cars

Race

Length 

Track

Pro Car

Pro-Am Car

1

1 hour

Monza

1971 Porsche #23 917/20

1971 Ferrari #2 Ferrari Automobili 312 P

2

1 hour

Le Mans 
(No Chicanes)

1978 Porsche #78 MOMO 935/78

1980 Lancia Corse Beta Montecarlo Turbo

3

2 hours

Nurburgring

1988 Jaguar #60 Castrol Racing XJR-9

 1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9
LMES Super Final Day 1: Three races, three different winners

Previous article

LMES Super Final Day 1: Three races, three different winners
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , Esports

Trending Today

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid

Mugello gravel trap approach won’t work everywhere - FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mugello gravel trap approach won’t work everywhere - FIA

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo

Porsche facing "disadvantage" in Le Mans GTE fight
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche facing "disadvantage" in Le Mans GTE fight

Latest news

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 1970s & ’80s cars
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Livefeed

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 1970s & ’80s cars

LMES Super Final Day 1: Three races, three different winners
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Race report

LMES Super Final Day 1: Three races, three different winners

Le Mans Esport Series 2020 to conclude with epic week of races
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

Le Mans Esport Series 2020 to conclude with epic week of races

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27
NAS NASCAR Cup / Press release

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid

2
Formula 1

Mugello gravel trap approach won’t work everywhere - FIA

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure

4
MotoGP

Rossi keen on having Dovizioso as Yamaha MotoGP test rider

5
Formula 1

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test

Latest news

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 1970s & ’80s cars
Esports

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 1970s & ’80s cars

LMES Super Final Day 1: Three races, three different winners
Esports

LMES Super Final Day 1: Three races, three different winners

Le Mans Esport Series 2020 to conclude with epic week of races
Esports

Le Mans Esport Series 2020 to conclude with epic week of races

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27
NAS

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

Buttafuoco wins eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship
Esports

Buttafuoco wins eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship

Latest videos

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 4 06:00:00
Esports

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 4

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 3 06:00:00
Esports

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 3

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 2 06:00:00
Esports

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 2

Live: WPR - Endurance Series - Nurburgring 02:00:00
Esports

Live: WPR - Endurance Series - Nurburgring

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 1 06:00:00
Esports

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.