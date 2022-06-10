Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game Next / Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
Esports / 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual Motorsport.com news

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

The five-round series has a US $250,000 prize fund at stake and more flexible regulations for pro drivers.

By:
Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Listen to this article

MIAMI, FL – June 10, 2022 - Le Mans Virtual Series, a joint venture between Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), returns this September with more of the elite, endurance esports competition, which has attracted world motor racing champions, captured global attention and received plaudits from teams, drivers and fans alike. The announcement was made today at the official ACO annual press conference ahead of the 90th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Last year’s successful Le Mans Virtual Series culminated in a thrilling 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in January 2022. Multiple major motorsport manufacturers and their drivers entered teams, including Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen and INDYCAR Champion Alex Palou among the 200-strong driver lineup. An impressive, cumulated TV and digital audience figure of more than 81 million (Source: YouGov Sport) was registered throughout its five-month season.

Similar to the 2021/22 series, all five rounds of the coming series will be held online on the rFactor2 platform, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, the climax of the premier endurance esports championship. This format allows teams to compete virtually on simulators located all around the world for a total prize fund of US $250,000. For an exciting preview, click HERE to view a trailer for Le Mans Virtual Series 2022.

To allow more flexibility within professional drivers’ schedules – now fully restored after the disruption of the global COVID-19 pandemic – a change has been made to the driver requirements. Teams must enter one professional driver in at least one regular round of the series (i.e., Rounds 1-4), instead of being required to drive for the full season.

The 2022/23 calendar features some of the world’s most famous and recognizable racetracks across three continents, which will challenge drivers from the real and sim worlds and thrill the millions of esports enthusiasts around the globe. New for 2022 is the season-opening 8 Hours of Bahrain, a more modern classic that fits in comfortably with the historic and legendary status of Monza, Spa, Sebring, and of course, the most iconic venue of them all, Le Mans.

The rounds will be as follows:

Round 1          8 Hours of Bahrain, Bahrain                           September 17, 2022

Round 2          4 Hours of Monza, Italy                                  October 8, 2022

Round 3          6 Hours of Spa, Belgium                                 November 5, 2022

Round 4          500 Miles of Sebring, USA                             December 3, 2022

Round 5          24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual                           January 14/15, 2023

Giving their full and continued support to the Le Mans Virtual Series will be some of the world’s best known and most prestigious brands: Thrustmaster as Official Hardware Partner, Rolex as Official Timepiece Partner, Total Energies as Official Energy Partner, Goodyear as Official Tire Partner, Algorand as Official Blockchain Partner and LEGO® Technic as Official Engineering Partner.

Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO, commented: “We are very pleased to have supported and followed the success of the Le Mans Virtual Series to date with, as its highlight, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. The link between real-life motorsport and esports is an essential element for our manufacturers and teams, and we believe it has an important role to play in attracting a new, younger audience both on and off track. We all look forward to another excellent season of esports competition.”

CEO of Le Mans Virtual Series, Gérard Neveu, said: “Last year’s Le Mans Virtual Series was extremely successful and we strive to improve each year. The audience figures and returns we saw in 2021-22 go a long way towards recognizing the support of our impressive portfolio of partners, the collaboration of elite manufacturers, and the commitment of the best sim racing teams, including our current champions, Team Redline. We are confident that we will continue to attract champions from all different categories of motorsport and sim racing and that we can produce another exciting and professional esports series for the massive worldwide gaming and spectator audiences to enjoy.”

The vision for the virtual series remains to be as prestigious and recognizable as the real-world FIA World Endurance Championship, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its cornerstone event. The esports series will continue to use rFactor 2 as its platform, which is focused on the sim racing audience and provides a more authentic racing experience. Le Mans Virtual Series’ focus on increased race and strategy analysis and professional broadcasts of the races is expected to further boost fan interest and engagement. As in previous years, FIA-licensed drivers and sim racing experts compete together in the Le Mans Virtual Series in either LMP or GTE models. More details on the entry list for the Le Mans Virtual Series races, as well as when and where to watch the races, will be revealed at the beginning of September 2022.

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Game news, visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

shares
comments
Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Previous article

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Next article

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
More from
Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games and BTCC announce future promotional plan to upcoming official BTCC game News
Esports

Motorsport Games and BTCC announce future promotional plan to upcoming official BTCC game

Motorsport Games' rFactor 2 becomes the official sim racing platform of Formula E News
Esports

Motorsport Games' rFactor 2 becomes the official sim racing platform of Formula E

Motorsport Games partners with Romain Grosjean to assist in the development of rfactor 2 and eSports events News
Esports

Motorsport Games partners with Romain Grosjean to assist in the development of rfactor 2 and eSports events

Latest news

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
Esports Esports

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Esports Esports

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.