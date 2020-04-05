Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Norris beats F1 YouTuber Tiametmarduk in Veloce’s Versus knockout

shares
comments
By:
Apr 5, 2020, 7:29 PM

Formula 1 McLaren driver Lando Norris beat YouTuber Benjamin ‘Tiametmarduk’ Daly to win the latest round of Veloce Esports’s #NotTheGP series.

Veloce and Motorsport Games adopted an unorthodox 1v1 shootout knockout format for its third event, which began with 16 drivers and ended with Tiametmarduk facing off against Norris over three one-lap races at Spa.

The first race saw Tiametmarduk reach Turn 1 first, but he ran wide and allowed Norris into the lead. However, Daly was able to breeze past Norris on the run towards Les Combes and he held the lead while Norris spun out of Stavelot.

The duo collided at the final chicane in the second race as Norris was sent spinning. Tiametmarduk sportingly let Norris take the win to set up an all-or-nothing final race.

Norris took the lead of the final race into Turn 1 but was easily passed by Daly on the Kemmel Straight. Norris hit back in style with a stunning move around the outside of Daly at Blanchimont.  

In the semi-finals, 2020 Williams F1 driver Nicholas Latifi was beaten by Tiametmarduk at Suzuka. The duo collided in the first race at the opening turn, but Tiametmarduk scrambled back onto the track first to take the win.

In the second race, Tiametmarduk made a mistake at the final chicane and allowed Latifi to win the race and take it to a third-race decider.

In that final race, Latifi spun into the barriers on the exit of the corner before 130R ending his chances of making the final. Prior to that, racing driver and YouTuber Archie Hamilton was easily swept aside by Australian Tiametmarduk in the quarter-finals.

Tiametmarduk beat FIA Formula 3 driver David Schumacher, nephew of seven-time F1 champion Michael, in his last 16 one-race head-to-head, triumphing in a tight battle at Interlagos.

Norris beat ex-Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez in the semi-finals, which ended with a huge collision at the chicane which resulted in the disqualification of Gutierrez.

The 20-year-old British driver edged mainstream YouTuber Will ‘WillNE’ Lenney, who triumphed against W Series champion and Esports debutant Jamie Chadwick in his last 16 race, in the quarter-finals with a bold move at Ascari at Monza. Norris was almost eliminated in the first round until he forced his way past former flatmate, Super Formula driver Sacha Fenestraz in the final braking zone.

The most eventful quarter-final proved to be the final race between ex-F1 drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Gutierrez at Monza. Gutierrez, who eclipsed Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in his first race, was tipped into the gravel at the Parabolica after an aggressive move from Vandoorne.

The stewards disqualified Vandoorne and allowed Gutierrez into the semi-finals, before his own disqualification in his race against Latifi.

Veloce’s #NotTheGP series will return in two weeks’ time, with the format and entry list to be confirmed soon.

Next article
Veloce’s #NotTheGP adopts unique versus knockout format

Previous article

Veloce’s #NotTheGP adopts unique versus knockout format
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Josh Suttill

Esports Next session

IndyCar Esports at Barber

IndyCar Esports at Barber

4 Apr - 4 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Legendary race broadcaster Varsha struck by coronavirus

1h
2
Formula 1

The day Senna enraged an unknowing Schumacher

3
Formula 1

The day Button won while standing still

4
WEC

What does an operation like Porsche do during lockdown?

5
Esports

I got to race (and wreck) with IndyCar's best at virtual IMS

Latest videos

#NotTheGP Versus - Vandoorne battles Gutierrez 01:40
Esports
30m

#NotTheGP Versus - Vandoorne battles Gutierrez

#NotTheGP Versus final 02:34
Esports
46m

#NotTheGP Versus final

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 2 03:45:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 2

LIVE: Not The GP 'Versus' by Veloce Esports in Partnership with Motorsport Games 00:00
Esports

LIVE: Not The GP 'Versus' by Veloce Esports in Partnership with Motorsport Games

Cole Custer eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 00:10
Esports

Cole Custer eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Latest news

Norris beats F1 YouTuber Tiametmarduk in Veloce’s Versus knockout
eSpt

Norris beats F1 YouTuber Tiametmarduk in Veloce’s Versus knockout

Veloce’s #NotTheGP adopts unique versus knockout format
eSpt

Veloce’s #NotTheGP adopts unique versus knockout format

Dirt star Logan Seavey wins inaugural Saturday Night Thunder
eSpt

Dirt star Logan Seavey wins inaugural Saturday Night Thunder

McLaughlin holds off Power to win IndyCar Esports at Barber
eSpt

McLaughlin holds off Power to win IndyCar Esports at Barber

I got to race (and wreck) with IndyCar's best at virtual IMS
eSpt

I got to race (and wreck) with IndyCar's best at virtual IMS

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.