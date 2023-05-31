Lamborghini’s Real Race Esports competition returns for 2023

Lamborghini The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports, which is its full title, will once again use the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform on PC paired with the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 car.

There will be three regions – EU, NALA and APAC – for drivers to compete from, with ‘hot-stint’ qualifying opening within the game from 5th June 2023.

For those in Europe, there will be hot-stint qualifying for each of four online races with a 24-driver grid. In NALA and APAC, there is a single hot-stint session followed by one regional final for each.

The European regional final will be held in person at the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup Nürburgring round on 30th July. 16 drivers from the online qualifiers will be present, plus an additional three wildcards (those who visit real-world GT World Channelge rounds also have the chance to make it) and three from the Lamborghini Abu Dhabi & Dubai Dealer Network.

It will be inside the same Fanatec Arena that the Fanatec GT Pro Series and SRO SIM Pro utilise.

The winner will become part of the works Automobili Lamborghini Esports Team for the 2024 season. The NALA and APAC regions finals will be held online on 2nd and 6th September respectively and the victors will take part for Lamborghini in regional events.

Last season, Renan Negrini, Niklas Houben and Lukas Birss were the victors in each region. The key qualification and race dates are listed below.

Lamborghini The Real Race – Super Trofeo Esports 2023 calendar

EU Hotstint Qualification

Circuit Paul Ricard

Start 5th June at 11:00 CEST / End 12th June at 10:00 CEST

Monza Grand Prix Circuit

Start 12th June at 11:00 CEST / End 19th June at 10:00 CEST

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Start 19th June at 11:00 CEST / End 26th June at 10:00 CEST

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

26th 26th June at 11:00 CEST / End 3rd July at 10:00 CEST

EU Qualification Races

Race 1 - Paul Ricard – 15th June at 19:30 CEST

Race 2 - Monza – 22nd June at 19:30 CEST

Race 3 - Barcelona – 29th June at 19:30 CEST

Race 4 - Spa – 6th July at 19:30 CEST

NALA Hotstint Qualifying

Indianapolis

Start 14th August at 10:00 CEST / End 28th August at 10:00 CEST

APAC Hotstint Qualifying

Suzuka

Start 17th August at 10:00 CEST / End 31st August at 10:00 CEST

EU Regional Final (on-site)

30th July 2023

Race 1 – Nürburgring Grand Prix Circuit

Race 2 – Nürburgring Grand Prix Circuit

NALA Regional Final (online)

2nd September 2023

Race 1 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix Course

Race 2 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix Course

APAC Regional Final (online)

6th September 2023

Race 1 – Suzuka Circuit

Race 2 – Suzuka Circuit