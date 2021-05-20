Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review
Esports News

Lamborghini eSports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open

By:
, Games and Esports Editor, Traxion.GG

Following a successful competition last year, The Real Race returns for 2021 with the chance to win a Lamborghini Headquarters experience and to become the first-ever Lamborghini Official Sim Driver.

Lamborghini eSports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open

Utilising the ever-popular simulation, Assetto Corsa Competizione, the championship will run across 10 events, with open qualifiers before each round running Monday to Friday. From there, the 40 quickest players progress into a series of closed qualification events on Saturday. Once the top 40 has been whittled down to just 20, that’s the grid for Sunday’s racing.

 

This year, there will be a mixture of ‘Grand Prix’ length races, plus three ‘Endurance’ events – no doubt making the most of Assetto Corsa Competizione’s extensive fuel, tyre and pit stop strategy options. The championship also utilises a regional ranking system this year, with three tournaments across Europe, America and Asia.

The Real Race 2020 was won by Germany’s Nils Naujoks, ahead of Matthias Egger and Jordan Sherratt, after a thrilling final round held at Mount Panorama, Bathurst.

The series will once again utilise the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO with new race liveries – 12 variants in total – styled by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, its in-house design department, and highlighting event partner Kaspersky.

 

“The Real Race is a six months-long event that allows players to live the thrill of true competition through the preparation and participation in races against some of the best sim racers in the world,” explained Lamborghini Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Federico Foschini.

“We’re proud to host this competition and to offer The Real Race’s winner the opportunity to live a real-life immersive experience in the world of Lamborghini and be provided with the prospect of a career in eSports.”

 

Lamborghini has recently been exploring the world of racing video games to a greater extent, with recent Rocket League and Asphalt 9: Legends initiatives sitting alongside The Real Race.

Registrations open today, Thursday 20th May at 10 am CEST via the Lamborghini website and each race will be broadcast live on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel. Below is the full event schedule for 2021.

  • 20th May – Registrations open
  • 5th-13th June – Monza, Grand Prix
  • 5th-11th July – Laguna Seca, Grand Prix
  • 19th-25th July – Suzuka, Endurance
  • 2nd – 8th August – Kyalami, Grand Prix
  • 23rd-29th August – Zandvoort, Grand Prix
  • 13th-19th September – Nürburgring, Endurance
  • 27th September-3rd October – Silverstone, Grand Prix
  • 8th-14th November – Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Endurance
  • 22nd-28th November – Misano Adriatico, Grand Prix

 

shares
comments
Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review

Previous article

Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Tags lamborghini , eSports , The Real Race
Author Thomas Harrison-Lord

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

1h
2
Formula 1

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice

5h
3
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3

1h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown

7h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised by "really strong" Ferrari pace in Monaco

4h
Latest news
Lamborghini eSports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open
Esports

Lamborghini eSports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open

1h
Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review
Esports

Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review

May 19, 2021
Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game
Esports

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game

May 17, 2021
New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries
Esports

New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries

May 11, 2021
Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals
Esports

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals

May 11, 2021
Latest videos
Live: GTWC Asia Esports - Brands Hatch: Round 1 03:00:00
Esports
11h

Live: GTWC Asia Esports - Brands Hatch: Round 1

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game 00:40
Esports
May 18, 2021

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game

Esports: Motorsport Games win the Esports in Sports category 06:33
Esports
May 7, 2021

Esports: Motorsport Games win the Esports in Sports category

Live: World eX Prix of Malaysia 01:30:00
Esports
Apr 29, 2021

Live: World eX Prix of Malaysia

Exclusive: Ferrari Esports star Brendon Leigh shows us a lap of Brands Hatch 01:44
Esports
Apr 26, 2021

Exclusive: Ferrari Esports star Brendon Leigh shows us a lap of Brands Hatch

More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries
Esports

New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E
Esports

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Trending Today

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice

Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown

Hamilton surprised by "really strong" Ferrari pace in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton surprised by "really strong" Ferrari pace in Monaco

Monaco GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice

Verstappen: Red Bull 'very weak' compared to Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull 'very weak' compared to Ferrari

Grand Prix practice results: Ferrari’s Leclerc fastest in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Ferrari’s Leclerc fastest in Monaco

Latest news

Lamborghini eSports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open
Esports Esports

Lamborghini eSports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open

Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game
Esports Esports

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game

New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries
Esports Esports

New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.