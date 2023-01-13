Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Why the Brabham legacy has entered the sim racing arena Next / Watch Qualifying Now – 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports Interview

Jimmy Broadbent: 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual “puts sim racing in the shop window”

Jimmy Broadbent is the internet's preeminent racing game content creator. He's set to compete in his third 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, but this time as an FIA-graded driver, the first time an entrant has gone from sim to pro.

Thomas Harrison-Lord
By:
, Editor in Chief, Traxion.GG
Jimmy Broadbent: 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual “puts sim racing in the shop window”
Listen to this article

In amongst creating videos about the latest BeamNG.drive updates and testing the BMW M4 GT4 in Spain, YouTube sensation Jimmy Broadbent has found the time to compete in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. 

This coming weekend, he’ll take to the simulated Circuit de la Sarthe alongside Beitske Visser, Michele D’Alessandro and Muhammed Patel in a BMW M8 GTE for the MAHLE Racing Team. 

When I say he’s found the time to race, that’s true, but practice on the other hand… 

“I’ve done a stint a couple of weeks ago,” said Broadbent to Traxion.GG. 

“The problem is, though, trying to balance it around the whole YouTube-life thing. 

“24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual practice for me is sitting down and cracking out five or six stints in a row. 

“It’s very hard to put aside what are at least three hours to do that.” 

Jimmy Broadbent, Praga Cup champion in 2022

Jimmy Broadbent, Praga Cup champion in 2022

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey/Praga

The event will mark Broadbent’s third entry into the popular virtual motorsport event, but so far, a podium has eluded the plucky Hastonian. 

 “They can’t seem to get rid of me, can they? I think I’m the comic relief,” jested Broadbent. 

“It was amazing the first time, I was surprised about the second time and now I’m honoured to be back again. 

“To take part in all of them will be pretty special. This is the time for sim racing to put itself in the shop window and show how people take it seriously. 

“We’ve got the current Formula 1 world champion taking part, that’s insane.” 

There also happens to be the reigning Praga Cup champion too, Jimmy, who this time is on the grid as a PRO driver. It’s the first time a 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual competitor has progressed from being a sim entrant in previous years to now becoming an FIA-Graded participant. 

“It was a little bit surreal reading that when the entry list came out,” explained Broadbent. 

“I knew that it was happening, but when you see it published, it’s very cool and I think a testament to just how close these simulation platforms are [to the real-world] that someone can achieve that.” 

 

The #10 MAHLE GTE has had a mixed campaign in the Le Mans Virtual Series so far and is no longer in contention for the overall championship. However, part of the prize pool is dedicated to the 24-hour race’s results alone, and seventh and fifth places at Sebring and Spa-Francorchamps respectively show that the team is capable of fighting for a podium. 

“Our main problem this season has been qualifying,” highlighted colleague D’Alessandro. 

“We basically never qualified inside the top 10, except for Spa, and at Spa, you saw we were in a better starting position to aim for a good result. 

“Handily, I think that qualifying for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual is the least important session of the season due to the long race. 

“Somehow, as a team, we will find a way to overtake people.” 

The BMW M8 GTE that Jimmy Broadbent will drive in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

The BMW M8 GTE that Jimmy Broadbent will drive in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

The squad has been working on individual practice first, with D’Alessandro and Patel refining a race set-up that will be compliant for all four drivers. They then plan to practice together ahead of the big race. 

“I’d love a top 10 finish, I think my best result so far is a 14th,” said Broadbent. 

“Last year we had to start with a six-minute penalty due to a non-compliant driver line-up, so we have a fair shot at this time. 

“I’ll aim to do well for the team, but also create a show and bring people along for the journey.” 

Broadbent will be live streaming his participation on his YouTube channel for his many loyal followers, while simultaneously competing, as will team-mate Visser on Twitch.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual starts with qualifying on Friday 13th January at 7 pm CET, followed by the race on Saturday 14th January at 2 pm CET and can be watched live on Traxion.GG and Motorsport.tv  

shares
comments
Why the Brabham legacy has entered the sim racing arena
Previous article

Why the Brabham legacy has entered the sim racing arena

Next article

Watch Qualifying Now – 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Watch Qualifying Now – 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Thomas Harrison-Lord More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Porsche Coanda and R8G take 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual pole positions
Esports

Porsche Coanda and R8G take 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual pole positions

Why Beitske Visser takes sim racing so seriously
Esports

Why Beitske Visser takes sim racing so seriously

How two sim racers won a national motorsport championship
Esports

How two sim racers won a national motorsport championship

Latest news

Turner Motorsports enters BMW M4s in IMSA GTD Pro and GTD
IMSA IMSA

Turner Motorsports enters BMW M4s in IMSA GTD Pro and GTD

Turner will enter six cars in IMSA competition this year, including two in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis wins first Gen3 FE race for Andretti
Formula E Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis wins first Gen3 FE race for Andretti

Jake Dennis won the Mexico City E-Prix in a safety car-packed opening round of the 2022-23 FIA Formula E World Championship at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday.

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says Andretti's link-up with GM for its Formula 1 entry application has made the team a "compelling proposition", despite lukewarm reception from those in the championship.

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Suzuki's unexpected departure left more than 40 professionals virtually jobless for the 2023 MotoGP season. But that human drama has been successfully corrected by the paddock itself, with most former Suzuki crew members absorbed into other operations.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.