Hoggard wins Spa BRDC Esports thriller to take points lead

The latest round of the five-race iRacing series was dominated by Hoggard, who was able to streak clear at the front of the field while chaos ensued behind.

Almost 40 drivers from the prestigious British Racing Drivers Club, including members of the BRDC SuperStars and Rising Stars programmes, continued to race to raise money for the National Health Service.

Hoggard took pole position and led every lap of the 25-minute race to earn his second win of the season and recover the championship lead he lost after finishing ninth last time out at Monza.

Second place was decided by a race-long battle between FIA Formula 3 driver Enaam Ahmed and factory McLaren GT driver Jordan Albert.

Ahmed eventually came out on top in second place to register his maiden podium in the BRDC Esports series ahead of Albert.

Fourth place went the way of sportscar veteran Richard Westbrook with 2019 Pau Grand Prix winner Billy Monger rounding out the top five with his first points finish in the series.

Nissan e.dams Formula E driver Oliver Rowland, who won the second round at Monza was unable to set a time in qualifying after an internet issue.

This meant Rowland was forced to start from 35th on the grid, but he made an extraordinary charge through the field and was into the top 10 after just five minutes of racing.

Rowland eventually finished in sixth place ahead of British GT Championship racer Sandy Mitchell, Aston Martin factory driver Jonny Adam and 2016 European Le Mans Series champion Alex Brundle.

Four-time British Touring Car Championship race winner Dan Cammish rounded out the points finishers.

67-year-old touring car legend Steve Soper earned his best finish of the season in 16th place, just behind two-time DTM champion Gary Paffett and 2014 WEC champion Anthony Davidson.

There were numerous retirements in the race, including 2017 BTCC champion Ash Sutton, whose virtual F3 car flipped on the run to the Bus Stop chicane on the opening lap.

Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti, Formula E’s Oliver Turvey, double BTCC champion Jason Plato and Ferrari junior Callum Ilott were among the others who failed to finish.

The fourth round of the season will take place at the virtual Suzuka circuit next Thursday evening at 7pm BST, and the race will be available to watch on Motorsport.tv.