Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 22 game review: A worthy upgrade, despite glamorisation
Esports Race report

Romain Grosjean’s team ACER VERO R8G victorious in French eX Prix

The second season of the World eX Championship is increasingly becoming a duel between Lasse Sørensen and Jiri Toman – and thus also a duel between two very well-known team owners from the real-world: Tom Kristensen and Romain Grosjean.

Listen to this article

Kristensen’s esports racing team TK9 E-SPeeD and Grosjean’s ACER VERO R8G largely dominated the action at the inaugural French eX Prix at Le Mans – led by Lasse Sørensen and Jiri Toman, who had already fought a spectacular duel for victory at the season opener at Silverstone.

After two pole positions in a row for Toman, Sørensen managed to turn the tables for the first time this year in qualifying at Le Mans: The Dane was ahead by just 27 thousandths of a second. With an impressive lap time of 3m 07.236s, TK9’s PRO lead driver beat Kamui Kobayashi’s real-world lap record by more than seven seconds – a clear proof of the performance of the all-electric eX ZERO. On the Hunaudières straight, the cars reached a top speed of 361 km/h (without slipstream). The average of Sørensen’s pole lap was 262 km/h.

Read Also:

From pole position, Sørensen took a commanding win in the Quarter Final of the PRO drivers. In the Semi Final, he narrowly win a thrilling duel with Jiri Toman. The Czech was involved in a start crash in the first chicane in his Quarter Final. In the semi-final he improved from third on the grid to second place. In the Final of the best two, the R8G driver made the all-decisive move on the last lap just before the Porsche curves. Sørensen tried everything to counterattack once again, but there was no getting past Toman.

Before that, the two rivals had repeatedly overtaken each other on the 13.629-kilometer Le Mans racetrack. “This race was all about the slipstream," said Toman after his second win of the season. “I studied Lasse and did my move in the right place. You can’t really overtake from the Porsche curves onwards.”

“The race at Le Mans was a lot of fun,” said Lasse Sørensen. “Unfortunately, my strategy didn’t quite work out and he got me in the end.”

A change at the top of the standings

With the win in the spectacular and thrilling night race at Le Mans, ACER VERO R8G’s “Vero 88” ESPORTS entry regained the lead in the World eX Championship – just a single point ahead of TK9’s “Danish Dynamite”.

Devin Braune of Esports Team WRT secured third place in World eX for the second race in a row, despite a 360-degree spin on lap one of his Quarter Final after contact right after the start. Fourth place went to a strong Beitske Visser with BS+COMPETITION’s only eX ZERO. Team-mate Alen Terzic, who finished second at Daytona a month ago, was forced to miss the start due to technical issues.

Rory MacDuff (Patrick Long Esports), Xiayufei Li (Absolute Racing) and Tom Kristensen’s nephew Oskar achieved their best results so far in the virtual electric racing series with fifth, sixth and seventh places. Nicolas Hillebrand (Biela Racing

Team EURONICS), Elliot Vayron (ACER VERO R8G) and Bruno Senna (Williams Esports) completed the top ten.

Nico Müller narrowly missed out on the first point of the season for NIANCO Esports in eleventh place. His teammate Thomas Schmid was fighting for victory in the Quarter Final of the ESPORTS racers but crashed in the Porsche Curves on the final lap.

Round 4 of World eX will take place in the streets of Maastricht in the Netherlands which proved to be very popular among the drivers in Season 1 and provided spectacular pictures, too.

shares
comments
F1 22 game review: A worthy upgrade, despite glamorisation
Previous article

F1 22 game review: A worthy upgrade, despite glamorisation

Latest news

Romain Grosjean’s team ACER VERO R8G victorious in French eX Prix
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Romain Grosjean’s team ACER VERO R8G victorious in French eX Prix

F1 22 game review: A worthy upgrade, despite glamorisation
Esports Esports

F1 22 game review: A worthy upgrade, despite glamorisation

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
Esports Esports

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.