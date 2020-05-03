Gallery: IndyCar Esports race at Indianapolis

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, crash
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske and Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, spin in Turn 3
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Conor Daly, Carlin
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport
Colton Herta, Harding Steinbrenner Racing and Conor Daly, Carlin wheel-to-wheel
Conor Daly, Carlin
Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing
Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, crash
Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske and Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP
Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP
Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP
Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP and James Davison, BYRD / Petry / Hayward / Belardi
Max Chilton, Carlin
Track action overview
Will Power, Team Penske
RC Enerson, Top Gun Racing
Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing
Stefan Wilson, Juncos Racing, Scott Speed, Andretti Autosport and James Davison, BYRD / Petry / Hayward / Belardi
Stefan Wilson, Juncos Racing
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing
Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP
Will Power, Team Penske, crash
Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP
Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP
Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP,
Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP
Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP
Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP
Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP
Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Check out pictures from the sixth and final round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge held at the virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
