Formula E’s Esports competition includes Gen3 cars and €40,000 prize pool
Formula E: Accelerate is back for 2023, the real-world series’ official Esports competition mixing online qualifying races and an in-person final.
Won by Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports driver Frede Rasmussen back-to-back in 2021 and 2022, netting a test in a Gen2 Formula E car, the competition will offer a €40,000 prize pool this time around.
The participation process will be broken down into two rounds: Berlin and Rome.
From open qualifying, which begins on 14th April, the top 88 drivers will be placed within qualifying races, before the top 22 from those enter the two rounds.
Reigning champion, Frede Rasmussen, 2022
Photo by: Formula E
At each of the Berlin and Rome rounds, there will be hot lap qualifying, qualifying duels and a race.
The top 11 from across the two events make it to the in-person final, which is once again held at the ExCel London centre during the weekend of the London E-Prix. Here, there will be a Main Race and a top-six reverse grid Charge Race.
The prize pool will be divided into €10,000 for each of the two rounds and the London final, plus an additional €10,000 split up based upon the overall standings.
Grid Finder will be handling the registration process, which is open now, following its recent work with the F1 Creator Series. From the second round, the online management of the races will be handled using its soon-to-be-launched suite of league management tools.
“Working with Formula E is a huge step forward for the platform,” said Grid Finder Founder, Thomas Stapley-Bunten.
“It’s great news for the team that has been working flat out for months to build our league management tool.
“This is a strong signal to other tournament organisers. What Formula E has seen is good enough for it to get on board with us early.”
Rene Rast, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, leads Maximilian Gunther, Maserati MSG Racing, Sao Paulo ePrix
Photo by: Simon Galloway, Motorsport Images
The announcement of the Formula E: Accelerate competition also confirms the latest Gen3 specification electric race cars for the rFactor 2 simulation, which has been the official platform of the series since March 2022
These latest vehicles are the quickest Formula E open-wheelers yet, with power of up to 350kW, compared to 250kW previously. Thanks to a twin-motor set-up, they can regenerate up to 600kW of energy. They are also 60kgs lighter and do not feature any rear brakes.
The first of the Berlin qualifying races is set for 18th April, running through to the LAN-based final on Saturday 29th July 2023.
Latest news
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc. IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize
How seriously should Esports be taken?
How seriously should Esports be taken? How seriously should Esports be taken?
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission How Leclerc is embracing his new mission
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.