High-stakes format for Supercars Eseries decider

Esports
Esports
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Esports / Breaking news

High-stakes format for Supercars Eseries decider

By:
Jun 8, 2020, 12:30 AM

Supercars has settled on a high-stakes two-race format to determine who will be crowned its inaugural All Stars Eseries champion.

The 10th and final round of the virtual series will take place this Wednesday night, with Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin set to do battle for the title.

In a bid to add extra spice to the title fight, Supercars has elected to move away from the three/four-race format in favour of a high-stakes two-race format.

The races, one at Oran Park and one at Bathurst, will be half and hour long and worth 150 points – which means van Gisbergen's 78-point advantage could swiftly disappear with a bad result.

Read Also:

McLaughlin, meanwhile, will need to finish at least 10th at Oran Park to ensure the title goes down to the Bathurst finale.

The trophy presentation for the champion will take place during the resumption of the Supercars season at Sydney Motorsport Park in a little under three weeks.

Supercars has also confirmed the first wildcard for Wednesday night, with Super2 points leader and experienced sim racer Brodie Kostecki set to make his second appearance.

Russell wins third-straight Virtual GP at Baku, Leclerc struggles

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

