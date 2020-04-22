Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Ford Mustang wins De Silvestro fan vote

shares
comments
Ford Mustang wins De Silvestro fan vote
By:
Apr 22, 2020, 3:01 AM

The Ford Mustang has beaten the Holden Commodore in a fan vote to determine what brand Simona de Silvestro will race at Bathurst tonight.

The Swiss star, who spent three seasons as a Supercars full-timer in the real world, will make a return of sorts as a wildcard entrant for tonight's All Stars Eseries round.

With no Nissan Altima available in the virtual Supercars world, Supercars invited fans to vote on whether de Silvestro would line up in a Ford Mustang or a Holden Commodore at Mount Panorama.

According to Supercars there more were than 30,000 votes cast, 60 per cent of which were in favour of the Mustang.

Read Also:

De Silvestro has raced a Ford at Bathurst before, her and Renee Gracie teaming up in a Tickford Falcon for the first appearance of the Harvey Norman Supergirls entry in 2015.

The third Eseries round will feature a Top 10 Shootout and three races, the last of which is a 14-lapper with two mandatory pitstops.

It can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv from 7pm AEST.

 
Next article
Supercars drivers launch new simulator

Previous article

Supercars drivers launch new simulator
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Simona de Silvestro
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Esports Next session

Supercars Eseries: Round 3

21 Apr - 22 Apr

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars drivers launch new simulator

27m
2
Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals cost of each missed F1 race

3
Supercars

Supercars title sponsor in voluntary administration

4
Formula 1

When Senna broke his F1 duck by walking on water

5
Formula 1

Vettel: Teams must "look out for each other" during crisis

Latest videos

Live: EuroNASCAR Esports Series Prologue 00:00
Esports

Live: EuroNASCAR Esports Series Prologue

Live: Le Mans Esports Series – Pro Teams Round 5 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Le Mans Esports Series – Pro Teams Round 5

RX Esports Invitational - Barcelona Final 05:06
Esports

RX Esports Invitational - Barcelona Final

RX Esports Invitational - Barcelona Q2 R1 01:09
Esports

RX Esports Invitational - Barcelona Q2 R1

RX Esports Invitational press conference 11:57
Esports

RX Esports Invitational press conference

Latest news

Ford Mustang wins De Silvestro fan vote
eSpt

Ford Mustang wins De Silvestro fan vote

Supercars drivers launch new simulator
VASC

Supercars drivers launch new simulator

Power Bathurst livery breaks cover
eSpt

Power Bathurst livery breaks cover

eNASCAR Heat Pro League gears up for second season
eSpt

eNASCAR Heat Pro League gears up for second season

Holdsworth to run Navy livery for Bathurst
eSpt

Holdsworth to run Navy livery for Bathurst

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.