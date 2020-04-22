Ford Mustang wins De Silvestro fan vote

The Swiss star, who spent three seasons as a Supercars full-timer in the real world, will make a return of sorts as a wildcard entrant for tonight's All Stars Eseries round.

With no Nissan Altima available in the virtual Supercars world, Supercars invited fans to vote on whether de Silvestro would line up in a Ford Mustang or a Holden Commodore at Mount Panorama.

According to Supercars there more were than 30,000 votes cast, 60 per cent of which were in favour of the Mustang.

De Silvestro has raced a Ford at Bathurst before, her and Renee Gracie teaming up in a Tickford Falcon for the first appearance of the Harvey Norman Supergirls entry in 2015.

The third Eseries round will feature a Top 10 Shootout and three races, the last of which is a 14-lapper with two mandatory pitstops.

It can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv from 7pm AEST.