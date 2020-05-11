Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
Esports / Breaking news

Fans to compete for Supercars Eseries wildcard

Fans to compete for Supercars Eseries wildcard
By:
May 11, 2020, 10:03 AM

Supercars will give one fan the opportunity to race in its official All Stars Eseries as a wildcard.

The Aussie category has had a constant stream of high-profile wildcards in its virtual series, including Formula 1 stars Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

It will now open a slot up to the general public, with an iRacing shootout that will see one fan win a wildcard start for the eighth round in a fortnight.

Participants will lap Phillip Island in a dedicated session backed by BP, with the winner selected from the best five times set by Australian residents.

They will then race against the Supercars regulars in races held at the Imola and Interlagos circuits.

The competition is open now and ends at 7pm AEST on May 18.

"I think anyone that has watched the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries would love to be given the chance to compete against the entire field of Supercars drivers, and this competition will give them that exact opportunity," said BP's General Manager - Marketing & Innovation Adam Arnold.

"To race against all these amazing drivers in a live event that will be broadcast on TVs and streamed right around Australia really is a dream come true for Australian motorsport fans.

"As the official fuel supplier for Supercars, we are proud to continue to support the Eseries to help bring some entertainment and positivity to everyone during this time."

