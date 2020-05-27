F1 stars Verstappen and Norris team up for virtual Le Mans bid

The rFactor 2-based event, which is a partnership between Le Mans organiser ACO, the FIA World Endurance Championship and Motorsport Games, will take place on the original June 13-14 date of the endurance classic. The real-world race has been postponed to September 19-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Bull Racing’s Verstappen and McLaren’s Norris are the first current F1 drivers confirmed for the virtual event. They will share Redline's Oreca 07 LMP2 car, competing in the race's top class. Sim racing veterans Atze Kerkhof and Greger Huttu complete the team’s line-up.

Last week’s entry list revealed 50 entries from regular WEC teams and manufacturers, dedicated sim race teams and American powerhouse Team Penske.

Porsche previously announced four GTE-class entries with a roster including Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet, as well as Porsche Formula E stars Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani, factory driver Matt Campbell, Porsche junior Jaxon Evans and Simona de Silvestro.

Their line-up also includes sim racers Josh Rogers, Mitchell deJong, Martin Kronke, Jeremy Bouteloup, Tommy Ostgaard, David Williams and Mack Bakkum, all regulars of the Porsche Esports Supercup.

Princess Charlene of Monaco has entered a Ferrari GTE team with WEC drivers Francesco Castellacci and Giancarlo Fisichella, as well as former Ferrari F1 star Felipe Massa and sim racer Tony Mella.

LMP2 team United Autosports will field an Oreca 07 for its WEC regulars Alex Brundle, Filipe Albuquerque and Job van Uitert, and LMP3 talent Tom Gamble.

LMP1 privateer ByKolles, also fielding an Oreca, is represented by Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri and sim racers Jernej Simoncic and Jesper Pedersen.

The Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.com. The race starts on June 13 at 14:00 BST or 15:00 CET.

