eNASCAR Heat Pro League concludes preseason at Martinsville

shares
comments
eNASCAR Heat Pro League concludes preseason at Martinsville
By:
Apr 1, 2020, 10:44 PM

Prospective drivers for the 2020 eNASCAR Heat Pro League get their final chance to impress teams with a Truck race under the lights at virtual Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Wednesday night’s 80-lap race (8 p.m. ET) is the last of three preseason showcase races involving 48 Xbox and PlayStation 4 drivers prior to the April 8 draft, in which the league’s 14 teams will determine who will represent them in the 2021 season. The race can be viewed HERE as well as the NASCAR Heat Twitch channel.

In PS4 competition, Brandon Hanna (cheezuh) took the win in the first preseason race while Mathew Billingsley (scoutbonk18-) took the Week 2 win.

On the Xbox side, Daniel Buttafuoco (LuckyDog385) – who competed in the inaugural Pro League season last year with Joe Gibbs Racing – swept the first two victories.

Billingsley will start on the pole for the PS4 race while 17-year-old Luis Zaiter (CGM x Rose) starts on pole for the Xbox event.

During tonight’s race, fans will have the chance to win copies of the NASCAR Heat 4 video game. To enter, fans need to say where they are watching the race, what console they use, include the hashtag #eNASCARHeat and be sure to tag @NASCARHeat.

Two winners from each console will be chosen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

NBCSN to televise IndyCar Esports race from Barber

NBCSN to televise IndyCar Esports race from Barber
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Gaming
Author Jim Utter

