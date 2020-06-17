eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to Iowa for Round 7

From the high banks of Talladega to the short oval of Iowa, the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season rolls on.

Fresh off their wins at the Alabama superspeedway, JTG Daugherty Throttlers pilot Justin Brooks (Xbox One) and Team Penske eSports driver Corey Rothgeb (PS4) snagged pole position in their respective races tonight. Brooks has already secured his place in the postseason with his Segment 1 performance, but remains a threat for wins every week.

Brooks' lap of 22.8133 was just barely enough to top Luis Zaiter's 22.8134. Only 0.0001s separated the two drivers. Championship leader Daniel Buttafuoco timed in third. Diego Alvarado and Brian Tedeschi rounded out the top-five.

Rothgeb, who currently leads the Segment 2 standings, ran a lap of 22.846 and was 0.039s quicker than Brandyn Gritton's 22.885. Mike Braas will start third after just missing out on the win at Talladega with Cody Giles filling out the second row. Kyle Arnold is looking to usurp Rothgeb's position atop the championship and will do so from fifth on the grid tonight.

Xbox Lineup :

Justin Brooks 22.8133 Luis Zaiter 22.8134 Daniel Buttafuoco 22.882 Diego Alvarado 22.915 Brian Tedeschi 23.001 Jose Ruiz 23.015 Slade Gravitt 23.034 Matthew Selby 23.036 Nick Walker 23.104 Tyler Dohar 23.105 Sam Morris 23.108 Jordan McGraw 23.137 Matthew Heale 23.170 Riley Ogle 23.185

PS4 Lineup :

Corey Rothgeb 22.846 Brandyn Gritton 22.885 Mike Braas 22.938 Cody Giles 22.961 Kyle Arnold 22.975 Maxwell Castro 22.987 Joey Stone 22.988 Josh Parker 23.008 Brandon Hanna 23.035 Josh Harbin 23.039 Joe Gornick 23.045 TJ McGowan 23.056 Nick Jobes 23.117 Jason Mitchell N/A

This upcoming race will go green at 8 p.m. EST and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv. It can also be viewed at NASCARHeat.com/Live, Facebook.com/NASCARHeat or Twitch.tv/704nascarheat