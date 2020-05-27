Doohan lands ARG star driver entry

The 17-year-old Formula 1 hopeful will run in Red Bull colours for the virtual cameo, which is set to take place on the Imola layout.

It will be a second virtual wildcard outing for Doohan in recent weeks, following his one-off appearance in the Supercars All Stars Eseries at Spa-Francorchamps.

His dad, MotoGP legend Mick Doohan, took part in Supercars' celebrity online race last week.

Thursday's penultimate ARG eSport Cup round will be split across two different cars. One race will take place in the Dallara Formula 3 car, the other in the TCR-spec Audi.