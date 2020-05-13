Esports
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Esports / Race report

De Pasquale wins after last-lap tangle

shares
comments
By:
May 13, 2020, 11:16 AM

Anton De Pasquale survived a last-lap tangle with Shane van Gisbergen to win the final Supercars Eseries race at the Circuit of the Americas.

For the second week running the two front-runners were inseparable in the two-stop feature race.

Sharing the front row De Pasquale won out in the crucial dash to the first corner, giving him track position for the first stint.

Van Gisbergen tried an undercut by taking his first stop on Lap 5, De Pasquale moving to cover a lap later. They emerged side-by-side, the Erebus driver just holding on to his lead.

It was a similar story for the second round of stops, De Pasquale the first to blink six laps from the end before van Gisbergen followed suit a lap later.

They then ran nose-to-tail to the flag, their battle coming to a head on the last lap when van Gisbergen tipped De Pasquale into a spin trying to find a way through.

The Red Bull Holden driver immediately redressed the position, sealing victory and round honours for De Pasquale.

"Me and Shane have been nose-to-tail for a couple of weeks now, whoever starts in front and leads in Turn 1 wins the race," said De Pasquale.

"He came at me a bit at the end there and had a dive. I think he knew that no matter what happened we had enough gap to redress it. He knows what's going on."

Scott McLaughlin finished third after some redress drama of his own in the closing stages.

The Penske Ford driver had an action-packed race, starting with a half-spin through contact with Lando Norris at Turn 1 on the opening lap.

Once settling back into the top four he found himself in a spun once again, this time with a big helping hand from Cam Waters.

Driving standards adviser Craig Baird advised Waters to let McLaughlin back through, leaving the Kiwi third at the finish.

Wills Power and Davison finished fourth and fifth followed by Garry Jacobson and Jack Le Brocq.

Norris was only able to recover to ninth after those early dramas, one spot ahead of Walkinshaw teammate Chaz Mostert.

McLaughlin still leads the standings with a 46-point buffer over van Gisbergen.

Supercars All Stars Eseries is streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Norris takes first virtual Supercars win

Previous article

Norris takes first virtual Supercars win
