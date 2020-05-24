Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
Esports / Breaking news

Abt excluded, fined €10,000 for sim-racing 'imposter' trick

Abt excluded, fined €10,000 for sim-racing 'imposter' trick
By:
May 24, 2020, 12:43 PM

Audi Formula E driver Daniel Abt has been disqualified from the latest FE Race at Home Challenge race, stripped of his points total and handed a €10,000 fine.

Abt, who originally finished third in the fifth round of Formula E’s sim racing series on Saturday, was found to have let a professional esports racer control his virtual car for the race. 

After the race, which ran in partnership with Motorsport Games to raise funds for the UNICEF coronavirus relief fund, had ended Mercedes Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne accused Abt of not driving in the race. 

Daniel Abt, Team Abt

Daniel Abt, Team Abt

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Daniel Abt, Team Abt

Daniel Abt, Team Abt

Photo by: FIA Formula E

“Really not happy here because that was not Daniel driving the car himself, and he messed up everything. That was ridiculous,” Vandoorne said on his Twitch stream. 

Formula E released a statement on Sunday that confirmed Abt had been disqualified from the race due to “sporting misconduct.” Abt failed to score a single point in the first four rounds of the season, and his initial maiden virtual podium marked his first points of the season.

He loses those points and he is forced to make a compulsory €10,000 donation to a charity of his choice.

Read Also:

Abt apologised for his actions in that same statement and admitted he didn’t take the series as seriously as he should have. 

“I would like to apologise to Formula E, all of my fans, my team and my fellow drivers for having called in outside help during the race on Saturday,” Abt said. “I did not take it as seriously as I should have. I am especially sorry about this because I know how much work has gone into this project on the part of the Formula E organisation. 

“I am aware that my offence has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never meant with any bad intention. Of course, I accept my disqualification from the race.” 

Sim racer Lorenz Hoerzing, 18, who drives for Audi in the parallel Challenge series for esports drivers, has been banned from entering any future Challenge rounds.  

Abt’s disqualification means Audi sits at the bottom of the Race at Home Challenge points table – the only team with zero points.

Rowland scores first virtual FE win as Vandoorne, Abt collide

Previous article

Rowland scores first virtual FE win as Vandoorne, Abt collide
Series Esports
Author Josh Suttill

