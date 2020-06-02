Renault junior Lundgaard joins Supercars Eseries as wildcard

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
10 days
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Renault junior Lundgaard joins Supercars Eseries as wildcard

shares
comments
Renault junior Lundgaard joins Supercars Eseries as wildcard
By:
Jun 2, 2020, 8:28 AM

Renault Formula 1 junior Christian Lundgaard will make a wildcard appearance in the Supercars All Stars Eseries on Wednesday, driving a Ford Mustang for Kelly Racing.

Lundgaard has enjoyed an impressive junior single-seater career so far and, after finishing sixth in his maiden campaign in Formula 3 last year, will step-up to Formula 2 this year with ART Grand Prix.

The Danish driver has already made successful exploits in the Esports world in Formula 1’s Virtual GP series with Renault, including working as Andre Heimgartner’s teammate when the latter made his debut in the category in April.

Now Lundgaard will make his first outing in Supercars’ burgeoning Esports series, teaming up with Heimgartner and Rick Kelly with backing from common Renault/Kelly Racing sponsor Castrol.

The 18-year-old will complete from Renault’s UK headquarters at Enstone in the UK.

Michigan International Speedway is the only circuit to have been confirmed for round 9, with the second venue to be announced tomorrow following a fan vote.

“I’m very much looking forward to this opportunity and having a go at something which is completely new to me,” Lundgaard said.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to Renault DP World F1 Team, Castrol, BP, Kelly Racing and Supercars for making it happen. As always, I’ll do my best and take it step by step.

“We don’t do racing if we’re not going to try and win, so I’ll try my best to win but at the same time have as much fun as possible and look to learn a few bits and pieces along the way.”

Lundgaard will be joined on the list of wildcards by former Supercars full-timer Michael Caruso, who will race a second Monster Energy-sponsored Ford Mustang for Tickford Racing.

“Really they have set the standard now to such a high level in terms of the product that they’ve put on that lots of people that I know that don’t really follow the sport closely have even been talking about it,” Caruso told Supercars.com.

“It’s fantastic to be a part of it. It’s obviously very exciting because as everybody knows I love Supercars and I obviously love competing so to get in there in the mix with everybody involved, it should be some good fun.”

Caruso is a relative newcomer to the world of Esports, with his debut in any online racing competition coming last month in the ARG eSport Cup at the virtual Phillip Island circuit.

The former Supercars full-timer will be on double duty this week, with his Supercars Eseries appearance to be followed by another outing in the ARG eSport Cup on Thursday - this time paired with Motorsport.com’s Australian editor Andrew van Leeuwen at the Mount Panorama circuit.

Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Michael Caruso , Christian Lundgaard
Author Rachit Thukral

