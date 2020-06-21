World RX Esports: Blomqvist upsets van Gisbergen in Norway

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Iowa
17 Jun
-
17 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT: Kyalami
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Norway
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

World RX Esports: Blomqvist upsets van Gisbergen in Norway

shares
comments
World RX Esports: Blomqvist upsets van Gisbergen in Norway
By:
Jun 21, 2020, 3:26 PM

GT ace Tom Blomqvist upstaged Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen to win the second round of the World RX Esports Invitational Series at a virtual Hell circuit.

The five-driver final was originally set to be a showdown between the two semi-final winners, reigning World RX champion Timmy Hansen and van Gisbergen, who had dominated the opening round of the season - which is run in partnership with Motorsport Games.

Supercars ESeries champion Van Gisbergen took his joker lap at the start of the race while Hansen assumed the race lead out front ahead of ex-Formula E driver Blomqvist.

Hansen went for the joker lap on the second lap to cover off van Gisbergen and emerged ahead of the New Zealander before he ran wide and gifted the lead back to van Gisbergen.

Meanwhile, Blomqvist led the race and fired in a series of flying laps before taking his mandatory joker lap on the final lap of the race.

Blomqvist, who split F1 stars Esteban Ocon and Max Verstappen in the 2014 European Formula 3 season, ran wide in the joker lap but still re-joined in the race lead.

He held on for his first win in the series ahead of van Gisbergen, who maintains his comfortable championship lead.

28-year-old Hansen topped the four-race qualification section and won the first of two semi-finals but was forced to settle for third place and his second consecutive podium finish.

Norwegian drivers Henrik Krogstad and Marius Bermingrud completed the top five places.

Timmy’s younger brother Kevin Hansen was knocked out of a dramatic opening semi-final, in which three drivers were penalised for collisions.

Hansen picked up a penalty along with another Norwegian driver Sivert Svardal and Swede Martin Enlund.

These penalties allowed Blomqvist, who initially finished fifth and last after multiple incidents, to progress to the final in second place.

Among those eliminated prior to the semi-finals was former Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Hayden Paddon as well as Audi factory GT driver Kelvin van der Linde.

DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series champion Killian Dall'olmo was victorious in the sim racing category, with his brother Quentin Dall’olmo and British racer John Harris completing the top three.

The penultimate round of the World RX Esports Invitational series will take place next Sunday at a virtual Holjes circuit.

Next article
Deletraz survives early collision to win SRO Esports title

Previous article

Deletraz survives early collision to win SRO Esports title
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross , Esports
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen , Tom Blomqvist
Author Josh Suttill

Trending

1
General

Zanardi’s prognosis is not yet clear, says his surgeon

2
Formula 1

What it’s like to replace your “F1 idol” at Ferrari

2h
3
Formula 1

Kubica “almost laughing” to think 2020 schedule would be too busy

12m
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: I could have lost McLaren seat without early deal

5
Formula 1

The lost F1 team that launched Newey

Latest videos

NASCAR Heat Pro League promo 00:55
Esports
2h

NASCAR Heat Pro League promo

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - GoFas Gaming 02:00
Esports

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - GoFas Gaming

eNHPL Iowa Setup Secrets - Wood Brothers Gaming 02:04
Esports

eNHPL Iowa Setup Secrets - Wood Brothers Gaming

Live: EBaTCC - Round 4 02:00:00
Esports

Live: EBaTCC - Round 4

Live: SRO E-Sport - Round 5 - Grand Finale Kyalami 03:00:00
Esports

Live: SRO E-Sport - Round 5 - Grand Finale Kyalami

Latest news

World RX Esports: Blomqvist upsets van Gisbergen in Norway
Esports

World RX Esports: Blomqvist upsets van Gisbergen in Norway

Deletraz survives early collision to win SRO Esports title
Esports

Deletraz survives early collision to win SRO Esports title

F1 can learn from Esports fan engagement, says Brawn
Formula 1

F1 can learn from Esports fan engagement, says Brawn

World RX Esports series heads to Norway as Paddon joins field
Esports

World RX Esports series heads to Norway as Paddon joins field

Le Mans Virtual raised €21.5k for COVID-19 vaccine research
Esports

Le Mans Virtual raised €21.5k for COVID-19 vaccine research

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.