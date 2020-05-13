TCR champion to star in ARG eSport Cup

Files is the third driver to be selected under ARG’s ‘star’ entry, which has previously attracted the likes of Renault Formula 1 junior Oscar Piastri and experienced Supercars driver Michael Caruso.

He arrives in the virtual category off the back of a successful run of real-world titles in multiple regional TCR championships, including TCR Germany (2016, 2017), TCR Middle East (2017) and TCR Europe (2019).

His Target Competition livery from his championship-winning year in 2019 will make a reappearance in the eSport Cup, although his Hyundai i30N will be replaced by the Audi TCR car.

Files will be a part of a 44-strong field, comprising 40 drivers from ARG’s regular suite of racing series, plus three wildcards and Files himself in the star driver role.

They will race in both Formula 3 and TCR machinery at the now-demolished Oran Park Raceway circuit in south west Sydney.

The track was established in 1962 but was closed in 2010 to make way for a housing estate.

All of the TCR eSport Cup action can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Josh Files, Target Competition Hyundai i30 N TCR Photo by: TCR media

Related video