24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual continues to attract champions from around the world for the Final Round of the 2022-23 Season

Listen to this article

MIAMI, January 5, 2023 — Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or the “Company”) today announced another star-studded entry list has been released for the third edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, the final round of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series season. The event will take place on January 14 & 15, 2023 and will be held virtually, with the 180 drivers on simulators located all around the world.

The award-winning virtual event continues to be a huge draw for drivers at the top of their game in both the real and sim racing worlds. A fantastic line up of drivers includes two-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen, former F1 and current INDYCAR star Romain Grosjean, FIA F2 Champion Felipe Drugovich, and FIA F3 Champion Victor Martins. Also among the entries are three-time World Touring Car Champion Andy Priaulx who will be racing with his son Seb – himself a Porsche Carrera Cup North America Champion – in the Le Mans Virtual Cup guest car. They will be competing with INDYCAR’s Felix Rosenqvist, a noted race winner in both the real and virtual worlds, and Luke Browning, GB3 Champion and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year, together with many other well-known names.

In addition to real-world racing stars (listed as PRO on the entry list), internationally-renowned esports stars and former 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual winners such as Jeffrey Rietveld, Joshua Rogers and Nikodem Wisniewski are on the entry list, to name but a few. Also competing will be James Baldwin, recently awarded the prestigious Autosport Award for Esports Driver of the Year. The roster of talented and determined sim racers who will be combining with the pros to provide twice-round-the-clock racing, rivalry and entertainment is truly impressive and they have multiple esports championship titles between them.

In total, 180 drivers representing more than 40 different nations will be taking on the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe for the first event in the ACO’s centenary year. Manufacturers officially represented include Alpine, AMG Mercedes, BMW, Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche, with renowned drivers such as David Brabham, Romain Grosjean and Olivier Panis also fielding teams.

Further details will be revealed in the coming days about individual car liveries, plus how you can follow the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual on television, online and on social media channels around the world.

Round 1 8 Hours of Bahrain, Bahrain September 17, 2022

Round 2 4 Hours of Monza, Italy October 8, 2022

Round 3 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium November 5, 2022

Round 4 500 Miles of Sebring, USA December 3, 2022

Round 5 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual January 14/15, 2023

All information on the event can also be found on www.lemansvirtual.com.