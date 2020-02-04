Top events
Formula 4 / Breaking news

Montoya joins Prema for dual F4 campaigns

shares
comments
Montoya joins Prema for dual F4 campaigns
By:
Feb 4, 2020, 2:03 PM

Sebastian Montoya – son of ex-Formula 1 driver and double Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo – will drive for Prema Powerteam in Italian and German F4 this season.

The 14-year-old will contest the full Italian F4 season, while also contesting select rounds of the German series. He has tested the car he will drive this year in the pre-season.

“I am very excited to start racing cars and to have the opportunity to race F4 in 2020 with such a great team,” said Montoya.

“Prema is a top team and has all the equipment and people to help me learn and grow as a driver. The competition will be tough but it is better because it will make me challenge myself on and off track.”

Team principal Angelo Rosin added: “We are delighted to welcome Sebastian to the team. He is a great addition to our line-up and is already experiencing a positive transition to single seaters.

“For him, this will be a learning year but by what we have seen so far, he can quickly become a leading contender.

“We cannot wait to get the season started. It will be exciting to work with so many talented young drivers.”

Prema has won the Italian F4 title four times in six years, and steered Red Bull junior Juri Vips to the 2017 German F4 title.

Brazilian karter Gabriele Bortoleto will conduct the same programme as Montoya, as will Gabriele Mini – part of the same All-Road management stable as Charles Leclerc and Felipe Massa, run by Nicolas Todt.

Prema’s fourth F4 driver for the year is Dino Beganovic, a highly-rated Swedish karter who is backed by 1998 British Touring Car champion Rickard Rydell.

About this article

Series Formula 4
Drivers Sebastian Montoya
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

