Emerson Fittipaldi Jr joins VAR in 2022 for F4 programme

Fittipaldi Jr, who turns 15 today, has already gained racing experience in Danish F4 – where he was able to race as a 14-year-old – having previously been karting competitively across Latin America, the United States and Canada.

Part of the Sauber Academy, Alfa Romeo F1’s junior programme, Fittipaldi relocated to Europe in 2021 from Miami with his family and has now signed with one of the most highly-regarded teams in junior formula racing to race in Italy and Germany.

“Despite his young age, Emmo Jr already collected an impressive track-record,” said Rob Niessink, VAR’s CEO. “As son of a two-time F1 World Champion, it is not strange to see that Emerson reads and writes racing.

“He is a bright, smart, and talented youngster with a natural racecraft not often seen. Of course, he has a challenging road ahead of him. He is young and has lots to learn, but we have full confidence in his ability to work with the team and progress.

“Emerson communicates beyond his age, which will help him in his way forward. We are proud to be able to guide him on his way to higher levels and will offer our full support in every way possible, both on and off the track.”

Fittipaldi Jr finished in third position in the overall Danish series, and P2 in the F4 classification in the multi-category championship. He claimed two runner-up finishes in the opening round, going on to score three wins and 15 podium finishes.

“I had a great F4 debut season last year,” he said. “It was a challenging year as there was so much to learn, but I loved racing the F4 car every single minute!

“I spent the winter preparing myself both mentally and physically and feel more than ready to start the season. I will face tough competition this year, I realise that, but challenge motivates me, so I can’t wait to get going!

“Attacking the season with Van Amersfoort Racing gives me a huge confidence boost. I have spent quite some time with the team already, prepping myself in the simulator, getting to know the team and so on, and I have felt welcome from the very first moment onwards.

“Their passion and dedication towards being successful rubs off on me as well and I am more than ready to get going!”

His father Emerson told Motorsport.com: “Emmo will contest the Italian Championship, which is the most competitive in Europe with some very good competition there, and also do three races in Germany.

“Frits [van Amersfoort, team founder] is a real racer, his whole team is full of racers, and the plan is for Emmo to learn and improve in such a great team. He did very well in Denmark, he certainly learned a lot about racing in the wet – which reminded me of my junior career in England!”

This year marks a new era for F4 racing, as Tatuus has presented its second-generation chassis, which adopts the Halo for the first time in the class.