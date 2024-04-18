Mercedes F1 junior Pin joins the FRECA grid

Pin was the standout performer as the 2024 F1 Academy season got under way in Saudi Arabia, taking the chequered flag in both races in her Mercedes-liveried entry before a communication error in the second outing resulted in her crossing the line twice, with a penalty dropping her to ninth.

Currently third in the standings, trailing Abbi Pulling and Maya Weug – who represent Alpine and Ferrari respectively -, Pin stands to win a fully funded Formula Regional European seat for 2025 should she win the F1 Academy title.

But the French driver has elected not to wait, and has linked up once again with the Iron Dames, an outfit with which she has previously competed in endurance categories and will contest several World Endurance Championship rounds, including the Le Mans 24 Hours, in 2024.

"I feel grateful for this opportunity to participate in such a championship," said Pin. "I'm fully committed to this new challenge and can't wait to be on track and make the most of it.

"It's fantastic to take another important step in single-seater racing together with Iron Dames and Mercedes.

"Together with Marta, we aim to inspire young girls around the world to pursue their dreams fearlessly and embrace opportunities in racing."

Doriane Pin, Iron Dames, Marta Garcia, Iron Dames Photo by: Iron Dames

Pin’s team-mate, Garcia, was the dominant force in the maiden F1 Academy season, scoring seven wins and five further podiums from the 21-race calendar.

Together, they will embark on the Iron Dames' first single-seater campaign, competing in a category that is widely viewed as a stepping stone to Formula 3.

Iron Dames project founder Deborah Mayer added: "I'm delighted that the Iron Dames project is entering FRECA with Doriane and Marta.

"Stepping into a new single-seater championship is another step in our drive to promote and develop the brightest female talent in motor racing.

"We look forward to seeing them rise to this challenge and continue their journey to the highest level."

The FRECA season will begin on 12 May at Hockenheim. It is likely Pin will be forced to sit out the Hungarian round, however, as this clashes with the Barcelona F1 Academy event.