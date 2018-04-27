Zhou lands Techeetah development driver role

Ferrari Formula 1 academy member Guan Yu Zhou has joined the Techeetah Formula E team as a development driver.

Zhou finished eighth in European Formula 3 in 2017 and will continue to race for the Prema Powerteam squad in that series this season.

He will visit the Techeetah team, which is currently leading the 2017/18 FE teams’ standings and drivers’ championship with Jean-Eric Vergne, at this weekend’s Paris ePrix.

“I’m very happy to join Techeetah as a development driver,” he said. “Formula E is a really exciting space and it’s great to gain some experience within the formula and to help Techeetah with its simulator development.

“I’ll be attending the Paris ePrix to get first-hand experience of the race day and to be able to further aid the development team when we come back to the office.”

Techeetah team boss Mark Preston explained that as a customer FE squad, having a development driver working in its simulator was an important step to help the team progress throughout the season.

“We’re delighted to welcome Zhou to Techeetah Formula-E as our development driver,” he said. “Zhou is a very talented up and coming Chinese driver that will help us with our development work.

“As we have limited in-season testing, our development work is of the utmost importance and it’s great to have him onboard in this area.

“Jean-Eric and Andre [Lotterer] are both competing in other series as well as Formula-E this season, so for us to have a talented driver available for simulator sessions is valuable.

“We hope that being around Jean-Eric, Andre and our engineers will give Zhou some invaluable experience that will help him excel in his career.”

Find out how you can follow the 2018 Paris ePrix here.