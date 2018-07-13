Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula E Analysis

Why the German giants are flocking to Formula E

0 shares
Why the German giants are flocking to Formula E
Get alerts
13/07/2018 01:01

Mercedes, Audi, BMW and Porsche have incredible motorsport heritage between them, but we've yet to see all four head-to-head. That's what will happen in Formula E in the coming years, and the implications are both tantalising and daunting.

“When have we seen, in the history of racing, Mercedes against Audi against BMW against Porsche? I don’t know if we ever have, but that sounds pretty damn exciting. That’s going to get massively good to watch.”

This is Nico Rosberg getting ever-so-slightly excited at the prospect of the four titans of German automotive manufacturing going head to head (to head to head) in Formula E within the next 18 months. As well he might, for in an improbably short space of time, the all-electric race series has gone from being an intriguing technical curio to a racing and tech-innovation showcase that carmakers simply can’t ignore.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula E
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

The indie precursor to F1's talent development craze News Prime
General

The indie precursor to F1's talent development craze

Will Formula 1 or Formula E be on top in 15 years? News Prime
Formula 1

Will Formula 1 or Formula E be on top in 15 years?

How the era's greatest WRC partnership nearly didn't happen News Prime
WRC

How the era's greatest WRC partnership nearly didn't happen

How a wonky pit box underlines F1's most ambitious comeback News Prime
Formula 1

How a wonky pit box underlines F1's most ambitious comeback

The car that could have toppled Audi at Le Mans News
Le Mans

The car that could have toppled Audi at Le Mans

To the Formula E main page