What's gone wrong at Formula E's benchmark team?

Renault e.dams has won all three of Formula E's previous teams' titles, yet stands on the brink of notching up an unwanted milestone. How has it fallen from pacesetter to the mid-pack in the space of 12 months?

If Sebastien Buemi fails to win this month's Berlin E-Prix, he will have gone an entire calendar year without a Formula E victory. The following round in in Zurich would offer him the chance to mark his home event by ending his current slump on the anniversary of his last triumph.

Buemi has 12 FE wins, nine poles and 20 podiums. Remarkably, his long-time adversary Lucas di Grassi also heads to Berlin in search of his first victory of the season, but the reigning champion can at least count on having arguably the quickest car on the grid at his disposal. The same cannot be same for Buemi.